Market sentiment index - page 8
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This is a real cent account with 1/500 leverage. Again, this is the most reliable trading method, it turns out. No sudden jumps in balance or funds. It feels like gold or dollar is about to hit everything in its path. But, all are neutralised by other instruments.
Cents again....
Yusuf, when we are explaining something, we do NOT mean MICROCUT - it is fun for children.
Why is it child's play? For testing the still raw TS, a microcount is just right. At least I always test my new TS in the beginning on a cent account.
Why is it child's play? A micro account is just right for testing a still raw TS. At least I always test my new TS in the beginning on a cent account.
I am of the same opinion. Why do not jump right into the heat of the market without prior analysis?
Dear Yusuf. I share your approach to market sentiment analysis based on a basket of currencies. But, let's go further. There is nothing stopping us from creating any baskets we want and calculating profits for them (what you have called a methodology is really just a tool).Market sentiment is not one, but a bunch of baskets that trade at a profit (I use only two criteria for selecting baskets: 1 - the basket to buy must be in an uptrend, 2 - the H-zigzag trade to buy must be positive) Then it is, like now, the basket is trading in the direction of good market sentiment.
With this approach we get thousands of baskets (that's just the "right" baskets) to trade in the direction of the "good market sentiment" with minimal margin requirements (there are over 200,000 baskets with a value of less than 4K USD involved in the analysis).
Now kudos to the founders: HrenFX, Svinozavr.
Here's a mood for Friday.
Market sentiment index - should be a horizontal line!
it will be horizontal, regardless of the mood of the market
Here is the mood for Friday.
Apparently, this is the market mood for one instrument.
Market sentiment index - should be a horizontal line!
Justify, please.
it will be horizontal regardless of market sentiment
Bullshit.