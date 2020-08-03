Do you need maths in principle? - page 5
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What do you see as the ideal school curriculum?
probably like a gypsy - 4 years of primary education
I've learned to read, write and count money, that's enough - ready for life.
ZS: car tinsmiths are not bad here, they weld all the cars, I often see them when I go to work, there is definitely demand for this service, I see that they do not sit without work
Finland, Estonia, Norway have had it all for a long time.
Not only there, there are many places. And we have a gas mask.
probably like a gypsy - 4 years of primary education
I have learned to read, write and count money, all this is enough - ready for life.
ZS: car tinsmiths not bad they have, they weld all the cars, often see when you pass by at work, the demand for this service is just there, I see that without work do not sit
There are all kinds of options, for example: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Вальдорфская_педагогика
Not just there, a lot of places do. And we have a gas mask.
That's my point, there is a lot of information and courses, you just have to discard the unnecessary.
gas mask.
;)
вот 5150 был именно ПК и пошёл в массы
No, it didn't reach the masses. it was a failure.
This is how crossword puzzles are solved by "erudite people" who don't need school maths, physics, literature, history, etc.
They may be good welders/ tinkerers in life, but they are lousy conversationalists because they are stupid.
I used to glue wallpaper. There are specially trained people for wallpapering. They will calculate everything themselves. In real life, you rarely need more than 6th grade maths.
In real life I've never used trigonometry, vectors, integrals, limits...
From high school only matrices. Terver and physics a little, more for the sake of interest.
Well, that's what I'm saying, if "there are specially trained people" - why know geography when there are cabbies?
Same goes for everything else - why know it all if "there are people"?
You have money - and that's all that matters...
Knowledge is for those who have no money or nothing to do...
it's simple...
We have stray dogs in the spring, they gather in packs and even cross the road in an orderly fashion, but the principle is not much simpler - the pack stops near the road, waits until the traffic is less or a car stops, then one dog runs across the road, if not knocked down on the way, then the whole pack runs headlong after
... physics in general is not needed in life as well as mathematics - as the topicstarter asks for confirmation ))))