Do you need maths in principle? - page 5

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

What do you see as the ideal school curriculum?

probably like a gypsy - 4 years of primary education

I've learned to read, write and count money, that's enough - ready for life.

ZS: car tinsmiths are not bad here, they weld all the cars, I often see them when I go to work, there is definitely demand for this service, I see that they do not sit without work

 
Mickey Moose:

Finland, Estonia, Norway have had it all for a long time.

Not only there, there are many places. And we have a gas mask.

 
Igor Makanu:

probably like a gypsy - 4 years of primary education

I have learned to read, write and count money, all this is enough - ready for life.

ZS: car tinsmiths not bad they have, they weld all the cars, often see when you pass by at work, the demand for this service is just there, I see that without work do not sit

There are all kinds of options, for example: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Вальдорфская_педагогика

Вальдорфская педагогика — Википедия
Вальдорфская педагогика — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Вальдóрфское образовáние ( «штайнеровская» или «вальдорфско-штайнеровская педагогика» ) — альтернативная [1] педагогическая система, основанная на антропософских представлениях. Эксперт по Вальдорфской педагогике В. К. Загвоздкин заявляет, что антропологический педагогический подход Р. Штайнера противопоставляет себя традиционализму и...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Not just there, a lot of places do. And we have a gas mask.

That's my point, there is a lot of information and courses, you just have to discard the unnecessary.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

gas mask.

;)

 

 вот 5150 был именно ПК и пошёл в массы

No, it didn't reach the masses. it was a failure.

 

This is how crossword puzzles are solved by "erudite people" who don't need school maths, physics, literature, history, etc.

They may be good welders/ tinkerers in life, but they are lousy conversationalists because they are stupid.


 
You use mathematics and physics in your life almost every step of the way, but you don't notice it. For example, when you are crossing the road, how do you determine safety? In your mind, you draw a vector of velocity of the car and yours, find the point of intersection and draw a conclusion. A person, not able to figure it all out in his mind, stands until there are no more cars in his field of vision and then he VERY quickly crosses the road. God forbid, if a car appears at that moment, the brain starts to explode and a man does not know where to run, rushing from side to side.
Not to speak of the mother tongue in which you communicate with others - its knowledge can cost you your freedom, and the example 'mercy not mercy' ceases to be a joke - adjective turns work wonders.
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

I used to glue wallpaper. There are specially trained people for wallpapering. They will calculate everything themselves. In real life, you rarely need more than 6th grade maths.

In real life I've never used trigonometry, vectors, integrals, limits...

From high school only matrices. Terver and physics a little, more for the sake of interest.

Well, that's what I'm saying, if "there are specially trained people" - why know geography when there are cabbies?

Same goes for everything else - why know it all if "there are people"?

You have money - and that's all that matters...

Knowledge is for those who have no money or nothing to do...

 
Shoker:
You use mathematics and physics in your life almost every step of the way, but you don't notice it. For example, when you are crossing the road, how do you determine safety? In your mind, you draw a vector of velocity of the car and yours, find the point of intersection and draw a conclusion. A man, not able to figure it all out in his mind, stands until there are no more cars in his sight and after that he crosses the road VERY fast. God forbid, if a car appears at that moment, the brain starts to explode and a man does not know where to run, rushing from side to side.
Don't even speak about the native language in which you communicate with people around you because knowing it may cost you your freedom, and the example "mercy not mercy" ceases to be a joke - adjective turns work wonders...

it's simple...

We have stray dogs in the spring, they gather in packs and even cross the road in an orderly fashion, but the principle is not much simpler - the pack stops near the road, waits until the traffic is less or a car stops, then one dog runs across the road, if not knocked down on the way, then the whole pack runs headlong after

... physics in general is not needed in life as well as mathematics - as the topicstarter asks for confirmation ))))

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