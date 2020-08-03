Do you need maths in principle? - page 8

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Georgiy Merts:

The ancient Proto-Ukrainians dug up the Black Sea... But they inherited the wheel and paper from other peoples...

I can believe about the sea, they have a lot of energy...
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Vladimir Baskakov:
wheel and paper
Georgiy Merts:

Black Sea...

Watching TV is dangerous to the brain!

[Deleted]  

Mathematics, on the other hand, is useful. And other sciences that allow you to learn more about the world around you.

For me any knowledge is interesting and always insufficient. Even the ones I can't put into practice. For example, medicine, biology. New information comes in and the outlook on life changes a bit. It's very fascinating. And mathematics is a great science, very interesting. I don't know it completely, only a small part of it.

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