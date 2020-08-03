Do you need maths in principle? - page 6
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Now the question is: Does an imbecile need maths in his life?
And what Dmitriy said before:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Do you need mathematics in principle?
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2020.08.01 21:26And no one said that all school science should be required in ordinary life. They are given in case of development of general erudition, so as not to be a complete idiot and understand what is generally there in society. And in case one decides to continue one's education and become a specialist driving progress.
So a normal person would not ask a question: "Do you need it?"
I'll try to convince you. I used to think in my adolescence that studying was nonsense, if I needed to, I'd get into it. And then, when you're faced with a problem in life, you see something that can help. And you realize that you don't even understand the icons that mean something. And there's nothing but a pang of regret. There was a carefree time when you could have learned at least the language of science so that now there isn't a huge layer of gaps hanging over you that will demoralise you greatly, seem unbearable. And life is draining away. And flows past you. And if you could fix life's mistakes, you'd study maths and chemistry. Those sciences are at the cutting edge of progress right now. Although it's all a matter of life choices.
I don't understand this kind of statement...
Who's stopping you from learning new things now?
I remember when I was at university I had to go to the library to study some things... Sometimes you had to do independent tests there... Now, with the internet, everything is easy to get... You can study maths, chemistry... or anything else...
In my opinion, it's all a search for the "royal path in geometry". Everyone thinks, "if I had studied it before, I would be.... now", like before some insurmountable forces were slowing you down... But the truth is, you just didn't need it before. and now you do. So study it! who's stopping you?
To follow up on the subject of wallpaper. My brother didn't really go to school, for that reason for every house he had to build (or repair a roof), he would call me and ask: "dimensions width x, length y, height z, two slopes, symmetrical, how long to take rafters, what area would have to be roofed".
"how are such people different from those who don't know such things" - and where can you see an instance of those who didn't go to school and therefore don't know such things? I haven't come across one, eight years of school has been compulsory for a very long time. All the people around me are "like that", just in varying degrees have already managed to forget it.
By the way, about such questions - I had the same situation with my father, he was a radio amateur, he quite often needed to calculate RC circuits, accordingly, it was quite easy to calculate capacitor capacity and resistor resistance by formula... But it was most often easier for him to try several capacitors to find the right one, except that this was only convenient if the capacitor was easily accessible and the trial ones were easy to connect to... And a couple of times it was difficult to reach the right element, that's when I remember the first time he complained that he didn't know the formulas for calculation. And then, even in cases where it was possible to pick up the ratings, he would ask me for the value, and then take the right value straight away.
it's simple...
In springtime we have stray dogs in packs and even cross the road in an organized manner, but the principle is not much simpler - the pack stops near the road, waits until the traffic is less or a car stops, then one dog runs across the road, if it is not hit on the way, then the whole pack runs headlong after it
... In general, physics is not needed in life as well as mathematics - as the topicstarter asks for confirmation ))))
A living example of sacrificing the life of a comrade in the absence of knowledge. So if one is willing to sacrifice one's life, then physics is definitely not needed.
No way) the masquerade on the street shows that they have been dumbed down for a long time.
I graduated from high school in the 2000s, but lately I've become interested in theological subjects and there all of a sudden I needed a knowledge of history and Russian literature. I decided to revise my views on some subjects
Christian theology is based primarily on Plato's philosophy, which is based on the mathematical ideas of Pythagoras.
In Russian literature "inprincipe" is usually spelled separately)
I graduated from high school in the 2000s, but lately I've been interested in theological subjects and there's a sudden need for knowledge of history and Russian literature. I decided to reconsider my views on some subjects
it reminds retirees - why do i need a smartphone (computer), all my life i have lived without it, and now i can do without it :)
Unfortunately, most people stop developing, some at 18, some at 30, some at 60 (and some have been slowing down since school).
It's a good thing you decided to reconsider.
I don't understand this kind of statement...
Who's stopping you from learning new things now?
I remember when I was at university I had to go to the library to study some things... Sometimes you had to do independent tests there... Now, with the internet, everything is easy to get... You can study maths, chemistry... or anything else...
In my opinion, it's all a search for the "royal path in geometry". Everyone thinks, "if I had studied it before, I would be.... now", like before some insurmountable forces were slowing you down... But the truth is, you just didn't need it before. and now you do. So study it! who's stopping you?
If you mean personal computers, the first one was not made in an American garage, but in the Kyiv Institute of Cybernetics of the Ukrainian SSR Academy of Sciences. I worked on it in 1976, it was quite a decent machine for those days. It was called the MIR - machine for engineering calculations. The language was Almir65, based on Algol.