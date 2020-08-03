Do you need maths in principle? - page 4
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OK, let's say it has to be counted for something. Can you convince me why it's even necessary? If you don't take sporting interest and someone's imagination into account.
I have had similar problems and solved them by crossing muwings or weighted average prices of bars, where again there is no need to calculate anything.By the way about iPhones, I am not interested in why and who makes them, I am interested in those who take them, especially on credit the size of three salaries. Do you have an iPhone?
The point is that ever since school they have been teaching you all sorts of stuff in the form of various equations, algebra, trigonometry and other crap. I can tell you from my own example - it has never been useful to me, not even in writing something simple in mql.
1. But maybe I'm wrong, and it's really useful?
I have never seen such skills in life, and how they differ from those who do not know such things. Technical experts are not taken into account.
On the subject of wallpaper. My brother was not very good at school, for this reason, for each house that he had to build (or repair the roof), he called me and asked: "the dimensions of width x, length y, height z, two slopes, symmetrical, how long to take rafters, what area will have to roof".
"how are such people different from those who don't know such things" - and where can you see an instance of those who didn't go to school and therefore don't know such things? I haven't come across one, eight years of school has been compulsory for a very long time. All the people around me are "like that", only they have managed to forget it to varying degrees.
To follow up on the subject of wallpaper. My brother didn't really go to school, for that reason for every house he had to build (or repair a roof), he would call me and ask: "dimensions width x, length y, height z, two slopes, symmetrical, how long to take rafters, what area would have to be roofed".
"how are such people different from those who don't know such things" - and where can you see an instance of those who didn't go to school and therefore don't know such things? I haven't come across one, eight years of school has been compulsory for a very long time. All the people around me are "like that", just in varying degrees have already forgotten it.
You give a straight answer.
but the questions are tricky.
If you mean personal computers, the first one was not made in an American garage, but in the Kyiv Institute of Cybernetics of the Ukrainian SSR Academy of Sciences. I worked on it in 1976, it was quite a decent machine for those days. It was called the MIR - machine for engineering calculations. The language was almir65, based on algol.
It was called Mir - engineering calculating machine at that time. The language was Almir65 - Algol-based. The Mir never looked like a PC. Bytes of memory and all a simple calculator. IBM 360 was ruling then - we had manuals on it but nobody knew the Mir. The first PCs like without ROM - 360kb of dos - 840 is rubbish. And before that spark 256 on tapes with acp even and 64kb of table size. and that was the nineties.
I'll try to convince you. I used to think when I was a teenager that studies were crap, if I had to, I'd get into it. And then you find yourself faced with a problem in life and you see something that can help. And you realize that you don't even understand the icons that mean something. And there's nothing but a pang of regret. There was a carefree time when you could have learned at least the language of science so that now there isn't a huge layer of gaps hanging over you that will demoralise you greatly, seem unbearable. And life is draining away. And flows past you. And if you could fix life's mistakes, you'd study maths and chemistry. Those sciences are at the cutting edge of progress right now. Although it is a matter of life's choices.
There are plenty of materials, you can study for years, the question is why. I, for example, never thought I would need programming languages, so I had to learn what's available now, not then.
As a follow-up to the topic of wallpaper. My brother wasn't very good at school, for that reason for every house he had to build (or repair a roof) he'd call me and ask 'dimensions width x, length y, height z, two slopes, symmetrical, how long to take rafters, what area would have to be roofed.
"how are such people different from those who don't know such things" - and where can you see an instance of those who didn't go to school and therefore don't know such things? I haven't come across one, eight years of school has been compulsory for a very long time. All the people around me are "like that", only in varying degrees have already managed to forget it.
So, help a brother do the math. Maybe he harvests good crops of potatoes or breeds goats (that's my point).
About obligation. You walk down the street and there's money lying around in stacks. No?
You go to the clinic, go to the registrar - and they tell you to fuck off or get some kind of benefit - there you can complain to the prosecutor's office to get what you need by law and without bribes.
And here you get 9 years of free education and try not to take it - doesn't it bother you?
There are plenty of materials, you can study for years, the question is why.
So what, help your brother do the math. Maybe he harvests good crops of potatoes or raises goats (that's my point).
About obligation. You walk down the street and there's money lying around in stacks. No?
You go to the clinic, go to the registrar - and they tell you to fuck off or get some kind of benefit - there you can complain to the prosecutor's office to get what you need by law and without bribes.
And here you get 9 years of free education and you just try not to take it - doesn't it bother you?
It doesn't bother you.
Everyone takes what they need for themselves.
not everything is useful
and if you study on your own, a lot of things won't be clearand then remembered, flipped through it and good, moving on, more in-depth
If you mean personal computers, the first one was not made in an American garage, but in the Kyiv Institute of Cybernetics of the Ukrainian SSR Academy of Sciences. I worked on it in 1976, it was quite a decent machine for those days. It was called the MIR - machine for engineering calculations. The language was Almir65, based on Algol.
Then we should have remembered Beam and Promin.
In any case, it's hard to call the MIR a personal computer in the usual sense.
The usual PC history goes back to IBM 5150 if you don't consider Altair-8800, that 5150 was a PC and went to the masses, followed by Apple-1
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And here you've got nine years of study for free, and try not to take it - doesn't it bother you?
Yes, it leaves a lot to be desired.
And what do you see as the ideal school programme?
Yes, it leaves a lot to be desired.
How do you see the ideal school curriculum?
Finland, Estonia, Norway have had it all for a long time.