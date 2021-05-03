How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 17
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I don't need the line number, I just need to restart the EA if it is an error e.g. 400.
Can I just use the algorithm to scan the log?Well and yes thanks, with I understand that you can use notepad search to find it. Thanks
With user32.dll.
But it's better to contact the developer to fix the error.
Hello, I have a custom EA with closed source code.
It periodically gives an error, I have to restart it to get it to work again.
Please advise how to pull data from "Experts" journal to identify rows.
I tried to use GetLastError(); it doesn't show.
if(GetLastError() >0)
Is it getting through?
If it is, go like this
if(GetLastError() >0) OnInit();
it will restart
or
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/common/resetlasterror
Hello!
Can anyone advise why the debug mode is not showing values?
it seems that after updating the mt5 software, the problem started
Hello!
Can anyone advise why the debug mode is not showing values?
Looks like after updating the mt5 program, the problem started
How is it not showing? The value is 0.0 at the moment. What did you want to see?
How does it not show? The value is 0.0 at the moment. What did you want to see?
Well, it can't be 0.0.
Why is there an expression in the lower right corner of the screen, it's 0.0?
It's supposed to be calculating!
Hello, can anyone tell me which statistical models can be used to determine values that are particularly high?
The question is not clear. Find, for example, the 90th percentile in a sorted array. Anything higher than that is particularly high.
it is to find the highest value among the intervals when the values are small and once an outbreak has occurred, its index must be recorded
it is to find the highest value among the intervals when the values are small and once the outbreak, its index should be fixed.
Do you need some special method named after some special Nobel laureate? Is simply turning your brain on and just solving the problem unsuitable?
Look, isn't there a method in statistics that can calculate the blue line?
Do you need some special method named after some special Nobel laureate? Just turn your brain on and just solve the problem isn't enough?
How easy is it?