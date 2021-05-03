How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 17

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Mikhail Toptunov:

I don't need the line number, I just need to restart the EA if it is an error e.g. 400.

Can I just use the algorithm to scan the log?

Well and yes thanks, with I understand that you can use notepad search to find it. Thanks

With user32.dll.

But it's better to contact the developer to fix the error.

 
Mikhail Toptunov:

Hello, I have a custom EA with closed source code.

It periodically gives an error, I have to restart it to get it to work again.

Please advise how to pull data from "Experts" journal to identify rows.

I tried to use GetLastError(); it doesn't show.


if(GetLastError() >0)

Is it getting through?

If it is, go like this

if(GetLastError() >0) OnInit();

it will restart

or

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/common/resetlasterror

Документация по MQL5: Общие функции / ResetLastError
Документация по MQL5: Общие функции / ResetLastError
  • www.mql5.com
ResetLastError - Общие функции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Hello!

Can anyone advise why the debug mode is not showing values?

it seems that after updating the mt5 software, the problem started

 
Mikhail Toptunov:

Hello!

Can anyone advise why the debug mode is not showing values?

Looks like after updating the mt5 program, the problem started

How is it not showing? The value is 0.0 at the moment. What did you want to see?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

How does it not show? The value is 0.0 at the moment. What did you want to see?

Well, it can't be 0.0.

Deal[CountDeal].Price[3]=Alt[i].PrUr50+MathAbs(Alt[i].Low-Alt[i].PrUr50)/2;
строчка заполнена все переменные имеют значения

Why is there an expression in the lower right corner of the screen, it's 0.0?

Alt[i].Low-Alt[i].PrUr50=0.0;

It's supposed to be calculating!

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    CryptoFid.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property version   "1.00"
#include  <Math\Stat\Normal.mqh>
#define  Pmax 400
#define  Umax 12
//--
input string Name="PRZM";

int CountAlt=0,CountDeal=0,CountDealOpen=0;
double mfibUr[Umax];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Структура для хранения данных сделок                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct deal
  {
   double            Price[Umax]; 
   datetime          OrderOpen[Umax];
   datetime          OrderClose[Umax];
   string            StrOpen[Umax];
   string            StrClose[Umax];
   int               type;
   int               PeriodUr50;
   int               bar;
   datetime          time;
   bool              Activ;
  };
 

Hello, can anyone tell me which statistical models can be used to determine values that are particularly high?

[Deleted]  
The question is not clear. In a sorted array, find, for example, the 90th percentile. Anything higher than that is particularly high.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
The question is not clear. Find, for example, the 90th percentile in a sorted array. Anything higher than that is particularly high.

it is to find the highest value among the intervals when the values are small and once an outbreak has occurred, its index must be recorded

 
Mikhail Toptunov:

it is to find the highest value among the intervals when the values are small and once the outbreak, its index should be fixed.

Do you need some special method named after some special Nobel laureate? Is simply turning your brain on and just solving the problem unsuitable?

 

Look, isn't there a method in statistics that can calculate the blue line?

Dmitry Fedoseev:

Do you need some special method named after some special Nobel laureate? Just turn your brain on and just solve the problem isn't enough?


How easy is it?
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