How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 15
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Question cleared, the error was in adding more control parameters to the class when unloading in the EA!
Good day, please advise - what didn't I catch?
I downloaded data in .bat, and then I load it, but only the first entry is correct, then the data do not coincide.
The meaning of the code is as follows
indicator
- Fill in the new data if they are in the file.
the advisor
- Dump data to a class.
In indicator it is uploaded as -
In the Expert Advisor, download it as follows -
Hello, continuing to master a way to recognise MA harnesses
Took an array of 400 MAs of one bar with period values: - sm.d[per-1].m[bar]
Plotted it on the XY chart to see how to identify the bundles. the range is from the 4th to 400th MA of one bar
X axis - period 4-400
Differentiated, got this chart
I understand that the curves formed are the rods.
The differentiation is done with the help of a special program, but I cannot use mql. May be, who knows how to do it in mql5?
Although it's not easy to determine the range of this rounding either!!! Does anyone have any suggestions?
How to determine this range?
Or this one?
Hello, continuing to master a way to recognise MA harnesses
Took an array of 400 MAs of one bar with period values: - sm.d[per-1].m[bar]
Plotted it on the XY chart to see how to identify the bundles. the range is from the 4th to 400th MA of one bar
X axis - period 4-400
Differentiated, got this chart
I understand that the curves formed are the rods.
The differentiation is done with the help of a special program, but I cannot use mql. May be, who knows how to do it in mql5?
Although it's not easy to determine the range of this rounding either!!! Does anyone have any suggestions?
How to determine this range?
Or this one?
I think - ordinary differential equation (differentiation and integration)
Derivative:1(X),2(Y)
I think - ordinary differential equation (differentiation and integration)
Derivative:1(X),2(Y)
e.g. there is a quotation
how to differentiate?
without packages, by code?
for example there is a quote
how to differentiate?
without packets, by code?
Sorry, are you asking me?
- I am not aware of it. I kind of asked myself, HOW?
I'm sorry, are you asking me?
- I'm not aware of it. I kind of asked myself, HOW?
Yeah. Interesting.
here, googled.
Time series differentiation - going from a series X(t) to a series of differences X(t) - X(t-1)
Yeah. Interesting.
here, I googled
Differentiating a time series - going from a series X(t) to a series of differences X(t) - X(t-1)
I don't get it!
Dear professionals, how do you choose this range?