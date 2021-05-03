How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 5
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you see, the difficulty here is that 99% of the indicators are based on maschines when you look at them carefully.
You can see from the price that it has turned around, it has broken the channel, the level. Averages are kind of unnecessary.
Of course, it is up to everyone's taste, but in my opinion, finding patterns using averages is a waste of time, a dead end. Use extrema. Extremes are immediately visible without delays, just accurate numbers, clear channel boundaries, and much more.For example, a divergence of averages is simply the price failing to update a previous extreme. The extrema show how much time has passed from the previous extremum to the current attempt to update it, how many points the price failed to reach the previous extremum, how far it bounced back after the current attempt and much more. And what do the MA, MACD, RSI, CCI...? The overbought percentages?
Yes, you are right extrema are one of the benchmarks for this idea! +
the question of questions is what counts as a worthy extreme and what is just a minor bump or squeak in the news...
It's ridiculous, but it's a stumbling block for all wave traders.
If 2 people trade on a graphical markup singling out extrema, the markups will differ.
And there are more than 2 such people and to understand each other they link extrema to Ma's.
the question of questions is what counts as a worthy extreme and what counts as just a minor bump or squeak in the news...
There is some speculation. A worthy extreme is an update of a trend movement lasting more than one day (I think from three days), whereas a bump is a pullback of this trend or a failed update (divergence) within one or two days.
I proceed from this: circadian rhythms.
That is, a person cannot think for a long time during the day. Internal clock disrupts the way of thinking. And important business is stretched out for days and weeks. This is the meaningful trend.
the question of questions is what counts as a worthy extreme and what is just a minor bump or squeak in the news...
It's ridiculous, but it's a stumbling block for all wave traders.
If 2 people trade on a graphical markup singling out extrema, the markups will differ.
And there are more than 2 such people and to understand each other they link extrema to mas.
There are some assumptions. A worthy extremum is an update of a trend movement lasting more than one day (I think from three days), whereas bumps are reversals of that trend or failed updates (divergences) within one or two days.
I proceed from this: circadian rhythms.
That is, a person cannot think for a long time during the day. Internal clock disrupts the way of thinking. And important business is stretched out for days and weeks. This is the meaningful trend.
This is where a conjunction will help:
- extremum or fractal maximum or minimum exactly of the period on which the tourniquet was formed .
- ....
on which a tourniquet has formed
I have been observing myself and the people around me for a long time, and there has never been an instance of anyone quickly changing their views. It is probably the brain's way of thinking that if a person believes in an idea, regardless of its reality, they continue to cherish it. And one must necessarily make one's own mistake and feel the pain of disappointment to realize that flagellants don't exist.
Eh, Michael, so am I. That's the way it is.
I have been observing myself and the people around me for a long time, and there has never been an instance of anyone quickly changing their views. It is probably the brain's way of thinking that if a person believes in an idea, regardless of its reality, they continue to cherish it. And one must necessarily make one's own mistake and feel the pain of disappointment to realise that flagellants don't exist.
Eh, Michael, so am I. That's the way it is.
You just have to filter them out, not all of them work, one works, statistically definitely, that's the one to find!
Volumes help to find sustainability!
Who is interested in implementing an idea.
It takes me a lot of time and effort to implement a normal harness definition, as if 1000 hours were spent developing this trifle(on the definition of harness and reversal), but never brought to harmony!!!
This is where the bundle will help:
- extremum or fractal maximum or minimum specifically of the period on which the tourniquet was formed .
- ....
well, there are no "tourniquets" - they are a visual effect and a misreading of the MA
... it's just the price returned to the previous levels, where it was hovering for a long time before
well, there are no "harnesses." - they're a visual effect and a misreading of the MA
... just the price returned to the previous levels, where it had been hovering for a long time
Everything depends on the parameters, with some there is one logic, with others there is another.
well, there are no "harnesses." - they're a visual effect and a misreading of the MA
...just price has returned to the previous levels where it was hovering for a long time before
What do you think to use then?
To manifest the market
Maybe some sort of Fourier series, along the same slips?