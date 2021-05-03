How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 16
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I don't get it!
the price of the previous bar minus the current bar
i.e. increment per bar
Dear professionals, how do you choose this range?
Hello, continuing to master a way to recognise MA harnesses
Took an array of 400 MAs of one bar with period values: - sm.d[per-1].m[bar]
Plotted it on the XY chart to see how to identify the bundles. the range is from the 4th to 400th MA of one bar
X axis - period 4-400
Differentiated, got this chart
I understand that the curves formed are the rods.
The differentiation is done with the help of a special program, but I cannot use mql. May be, who knows how to do it in mql5?
Although it's not easy to determine the range of this rounding either!!! Does anyone have any suggestions?
How to determine this range?
Or this one?
EH victim has been told this for 17 pages for 5 months now.
Hello, I have a custom EA with closed source code.
It periodically gives an error, I have to restart it to get it to work again.
Please advise how to pull data from "Experts" journal to identify rows.
Tried GetLastError(); - doesn't show
The victim of the EG has been told that for 17 pages over the last five months.
Hmm, well, thank you for not leaving.
I'm sorry. (chuckles)
Hello, I have a custom EA with closed source code.
It periodically gives an error, I have to restart it to get it to work again.
Please advise how to pull data from "Experts" journal to identify rows.
I tried to use GetLastError(); it doesn't show up.
At the end of the error message, there are numbers in brackets, comma separated, it's line number and line position number.
At the end of the error message the numbers in brackets are the line number and position number in the line.
It turns out that the EA writes an error message from its own library, as the error is not critical it does not stop working, but continues to produce an error message.How do I read the EA log?
It turns out that the EA writes an error message from its own library, as the error is not critical it does not stop working, but continues to give an error message.How do I read the Expert log?
If this is an error print from EA code, there is no line number from the executable file (exe). The Expert Advisors journal is next to the journal, the Experts tab, right click on any entry and look in the window that opens. You can also view logs, all printers, alerts, terminal messages are there too. There are 3 logfolders. In the root of the terminal, it is common on the work of the terminal, in the folder ICL, charts terminal, it all works on the charts. And in the Tester folder, everything from the tester charts.
If this is an error print from EA code, there is no line number from the executable file (exe). The Expert log is next to the logbook, tab Experts, right-click on any entry and view in the window that opens. You can also view logs, all printers, alerts, terminal messages are there too. There are 3 logfolders. In the root of the terminal, it is common on the work of the terminal, in the folder ICL, charts terminal, it all works on the charts. And in the Tester folder, that's everything from the tester charts.
I do not need the line number, I just need to restart the EA if it is error for example 400.
Can I just use the algorithm to scan the log?Well and yes thank you, with the understanding that you can use the notepad search to find it. Thank you
I don't need the line number, I just need to restart the EA if it is an error e.g. 400.
Can I just use the algorithm to scan the log?Well and yes thank you, from what I understand you can use the notepad search to find them. Thank you
The log is a file, and when it is written it is open, it is accessible from the terminal that opened it, and only. Therefore, during operation it is very difficult. In general, for example in the tester in the log is written real time of operation and virtual time of the tester. So during work there is practically no access to records with real time. Only after tester's work is over. Although we can see them in the log during operation.