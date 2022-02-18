and again dll and market - page 28
the problem is the terminating null character.
and if you get an error from webrequest, there may very well be extra information in the result parameter.
for example:
this downloads the file - only the format must be wrong, it doesn't play.
If a proper .wav file was loaded, then it would play.
It plays like this.
again I don't understand.
I get a Json stream, take only the needed string, put it into an array and decode the array.
Here's what I don't understand about decoding
what kind of array [in] Key array.
The Help just says it should be there and that's all. What does it contain and what is its meaning?
Make it null or fill it with zeros, you don't need it for base64
so, the code has a zero size, but I added [1] and zeroed it
the array containing Base64 gets into CryptDecode and the resulting binary is empty
However, this method is not safe and few people will want to use it.
This way, you can upload files and use some command to run things like .....
one script - upload, create a folder and copy to that folder.
Well, as promised, I spoke to an IBM agent. Here is our simple and short dialogue:
You are now chatting with Lorenzo.
Today
Me on Jun 2, 3:31 PM
Hi, I have a question about Text To Speech service. Your free plan limit is 10 000 000 symbols per month, but Google free plan offers up to 4 000 000 symbols. So, can you explain to me this huge difference, or that i'm mistaken?
Hi!
There is a more suitable group who can help you. May I transfer you to this group so they can answer your question?
Ok!
I'll be right with you.
ok
Thanks for holding!
Yes, actually I am not supporting this product. Please contact to my colleague via email at Juan.Jose.Montero1@ibm.com
He will be happy to help you out or schedule a call!
Is that ok for you?
Well, I will write him, thanks a lot!
Thanks to you!
Is there anything else I can help you with today ?
Well, not really. Have a nice day !
//------------------------------------------------------------
I got sidetracked by the sales agent and the question had to do with the rates and limits of their service. Suggested I write a letter to someone called Jose Juan.
StringToCharArray(lBase64String,lBase64ResultArray,0,StringLen(lBase64String))
The last straw, so to speak.
Thank you!
That's a high five! )