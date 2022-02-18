and again dll and market - page 25

Реter Konow:
I had a better opinion of IBM))) (who, by the way, have the strongest AI to date. It beat the champions of the analogue game show and took the million dollar prize).

What does this have to do with AI and the cloud services it provides?
Gartner's analysis of cloud service capabilities for 2015.
You can see where IBM stands.


 
Roman:

That's exactly why it doesn't make sense. If they are doing poorly, users need to make more tempting offers. It's not like there are idiots sitting there.))
I will find out tomorrow.
 
Roman:

Historical background - IBM is not quite the company (structure) that many people think it is.

The main profit and (evidently) main line of business is consulting for large corporate clients. They don't have much in the way of services for the little guys, it's not their field :-)

They should know who and what in today's world is what on the traders' forum (?).

 
Would it be quicker to write your own text-to-voice converter? And charge 1 cent per 1,000 characters.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Would it be faster to write your own text-to-voice converter? And charge 1 cent per 1,000 characters.

sharply faster to write a gateway that takes 1 cent, reselling from 0.9

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

historical background - IBM is a slightly different company (structure) than many people imagine it to be.

The main profit and (obviously) main line of business is consulting for large corporate clients. They don't have much in the way of services for the little guys, it's not their field :-)

Wherever but on the traders' forum (?) they must know who and what in the world today.

In this case they are discussing cloud services, of this or that company.
IBM has some services, which were chosen by the topicstarter, and presented.
And what IBM actually does is not the subject of the question.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

sharply faster to write a gateway that takes 1 cent, reselling at 0.9

Sure, but that's not what I mean.

If you want voice-over, do it. It's all there, but you have to work up a sweat. If you don't want to sweat, pay for it or don't use it.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Sure, but that's not what I mean.

Need voice playback - do it. All is available, but you have to sweat a lot. If you don't want to sweat, pay for it or don't use it.

The question here is also not fully understood by the TC.

"Boxed software that speaks phrases from text has been around since the DOS days. It hardly needs to recite poems with a well-tuned voice (current TTS).

So, only short phrases and numbers. You can go on the net and find the right one.

you can go to the limit - ticks whizzing by, warrants banging, and sometimes "head shot !" :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

The question here is also not fully understood by the TC.

"Boxed software that speaks phrases from text has been around since the DOS days. It hardly needs to recite poems in a well-pitched voice (current TTS).

So, only short phrases and numbers. You could go on the net and find the right one.

you can go to the limit - ticks whizzing by, warrants banging, and sometimes "head shot !" :-)

Do you sin yourself?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Do you sin yourself?

Also...sinning is a personal thing, I can't even imagine how "not myself" is possible

