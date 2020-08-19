An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 3
an indicator to learn how to calculate them.
By the time the indicator learns, you may not have time to open a trade in the market. or are you creating an indicator for your grandchildren?
The indicator sums up the set of values obtained (the result depends on the degree and the sampling step). At the next step these values and real prices are checked, the degree and step, which are closest to the ideal, gain "weight", the rest lose. According to the idea, if there are repeating waves or preconditions for the movement, the indicator will learn to calculate them.
and target chasing, adaptive control and gradient descents - that's for@ Oleg avtomat
Here, you know, everything is passed, and all the loopholes are explored, so there is no point in hiding secrets of the hidden grail. Either there is something to discuss, or there is nothing.
You can "teach" it faster, for example, you can send the indicator to learn the archives in your spare time. The question is whether the logic of the memorized indicator will it be understandable?
A period of one day, it works perfectly. Almost never once did the price jump out of the calculated corridor!
I even began to understand what "corridors" I was talking about))
So, what is the sense in creating a corridor that the price never leaves, unless this corridor is a forecast?
When to open a position?
I can build even more beautiful and quite real corridors: the upper bound on High, the lower on Low.
OK. Let's say your corridor predicts a 1 bar price change interval. What do we do?
flip a three-sided coin :-) buy/sell and back to the bar ....
I bought gold yesterday. Real, at Sberbank. The spread is robbery.