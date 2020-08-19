An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 2

New comment
 
practising 10 degrees graphs up to 5th degree The first figure is a futures practice up to degree 10, and below that up to degree 5.
[Deleted]  
Koprezer:
Can you see it that way?

It's beautiful!

And where's the entrance, where's the exit?

 
Alexsandr San:

It's beautiful!

And where's the entry, where's the exit?

Haven't cut through yet. I'm thinking about how to properly combine 18 (maybe more) of these indicators into one. I hope to get not only a fairly narrow price channel, but also a reliable, fast trend indicator. That's when it will be possible, both chopping and inviting.

 
Very similar to the Sultonov indicator.


EURUSD



Eurusd 1 minute. Calculation interval 1000 bars
 

I had to attach a pseudo intelligence. Within a month in the test, my "turkey" learned to draw the following.

Povodok01_test

 
Bolinger is simpler and the efficiency is the same.
 
Koprezer:

I had to attach a pseudo intelligence. During a month in the test my "tool" has learned to draw the following.


I hope you see the "lag"? If you move it back 5 bars, it will be worthless :-)

But otherwise - it's a very cluttered channel. As said above, Bolinger or Donxian are better. They are both smoother and their mathematics are well known.

 

Thanks for the comment! I've moved it up a notch. There's still one more to go before it's perfect.

The Bolinger is simpler, but you have to adjust it, mine has no settings. Yes the channel doesn't draw smoothly, but it's easier to see their breaks, and they are much thinner than the Bolinger.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11937032/eurusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

If you bring the Bolinger to near efficiency it has a distinct lag, and the lines are not particularly smoother. Bolinger is coloured Turquoise)).

comparison In a month's time my indicator will still be "getting smart"!

График EURUSD, H4, 2020.05.22 13:36 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
График EURUSD, H4, 2020.05.22 13:36 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURUSD. Период графика: H4. Брокер: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 5. Режим торговли: Demo. Дата: 2020.05.22 13:36 UTC.
 

Koprezer:

In a month my indicator will still be "getting smart"!


May I ask why?

 
It's simple, I praise you for guessing right and punish you for guessing wrong.)
1234567
New comment