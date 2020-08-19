An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 2
Can you see it that way?
It's beautiful!
And where's the entrance, where's the exit?
Haven't cut through yet. I'm thinking about how to properly combine 18 (maybe more) of these indicators into one. I hope to get not only a fairly narrow price channel, but also a reliable, fast trend indicator. That's when it will be possible, both chopping and inviting.
Eurusd 1 minute. Calculation interval 1000 bars
I had to attach a pseudo intelligence. Within a month in the test, my "turkey" learned to draw the following.
I hope you see the "lag"? If you move it back 5 bars, it will be worthless :-)
But otherwise - it's a very cluttered channel. As said above, Bolinger or Donxian are better. They are both smoother and their mathematics are well known.
Thanks for the comment! I've moved it up a notch. There's still one more to go before it's perfect.
The Bolinger is simpler, but you have to adjust it, mine has no settings. Yes the channel doesn't draw smoothly, but it's easier to see their breaks, and they are much thinner than the Bolinger.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11937032/eurusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp
If you bring the Bolinger to near efficiency it has a distinct lag, and the lines are not particularly smoother. Bolinger is coloured Turquoise)).
In a month's time my indicator will still be "getting smart"!
Koprezer:
May I ask why?