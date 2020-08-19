An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 4
In order to make a profit, I need a quote increase of $150
Well, or a rise in the dollar.
I bought gold yesterday. Real, at Sberbank. The spread is robbery.
And the trihedral coin is a mega-feature, cooler than the local grail. There's no way I'm a wimp in our Newtonian/Einstein physics space...
I certainly believe that it is possible to create a machine that will produce profitable signals, but I know that then it will violate all the rules of existing reality. This is something on the level of God, which seems to exist but cannot be "touched".
I am not a "pro" and I go to the financial market only for the adrenaline. For me the price movement is something beyond good and evil.
Having created and "fostered" my own turkey using my own rules and driving it in different "swings", I have seen that there are some regularities. And yes it is quite possible that the "pros" can see them immediately. No wonder my creation seems ridiculous and clumsy to them. But for amateurs like me this "help" is quite in order.
I did not intend to make a "doughboy", but a pocket analyst who will point out the obvious, but "emotionally evasive" things.
In fact, this is my "bike" for me and others like me.
On gold looked at the forecast based on my indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11948765/xauusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11948784/usdrur-d1-metaquotes-software-corp
It will be in a sideways trend (a week or more) in the near term in rubles. There is no profit to be made on it.
I am not an analyst at all, but looking at the performance of the indicators, the conclusion is not difficult to draw.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11949016/eurusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp
Another prediction, if EURUSD, D1 will break the boundary of the corridor, the trend will change, but now the growth of Euro or its fall is 50/50. Without the indicator I would consider that Euro is definitely falling.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11949043/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp
GBPUSD, D1 Move down until it breaks the upper boundary.
The ruble has broken new ground and those who bought gold will take a loss (hopefully temporarily).
WHERE IS THE CODE FOR THE INDICATOR?
Four pages of discussion of something that no one has seen.
If there is no code - then you should go to theFOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2020 thread, and I will delete this thread.