An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 6

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

now I've got it, at least you can make changes

--------------------------------------------------------------------

with the MA indicator

With this indicator it is already possible to open positions with the utility

Snapshot.PNG

----

Most likely to work better as a trawl

 
Alexsandr San:

With this indicator, positions can already be opened with the utility

----

Most likely - it will work better as a trawl

I do not understand what utility? And more details about the trawl.

[Deleted]  
Koprezer:

I don't understand which utility? And more details about the trawl.

I will add another function to the utility - now I have tried to do something ( Line_Povodok_Exp.mq527 kb)

you should also install this indicator Line_Povodok_004.mq516 kb

Photo by

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

I will add another function to the utility - now I tried to do something ( Line_Povodok_Exp.mq527 kb)

you should also install this indicator Line_Povodok_004.mq516 kb

ifyou wantLine_Povodok_Exp.mq5 to be faster in the Strategy Tester,you need to look at it with another indicator, this one thinks a lot and the Strategy Tester is slow.

Here, change the inscription of another indicator 2 Obj Volatility_StepChannel.mq5

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators(void)
  {
//--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection
   if(m_handle_ema==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_ema=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Line_Povodok_004"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating EMA indicator");
         return(false);
        }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

like this

      if((m_handle_ema=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"2 Obj Volatility_StepChannel"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
 

Information for reflection.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11963434/eurusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

I loved it.

График EURUSD, H4, 2020.05.27 09:26 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
График EURUSD, H4, 2020.05.27 09:26 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURUSD. Период графика: H4. Брокер: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 5. Режим торговли: Demo. Дата: 2020.05.27 09:26 UTC.
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

With this indicator, positions can already be opened with the utility

----

Most likely to work better as a trawl

Replaced the Horizontal line with a Trend line

Photo by

--------

Some kind of error appears when InpShift = 8;

Snapshot2

Files:
Line_Povodok_005.mq5  25 kb
 

Hint to the author: try to take the typical ATR into account when calculating the odds. But you have to adjust for the timeframe

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Replaced the Horizontal line with the Trend line

--------

There is an error when InpShift = 8;


Approximate result ofLine_Povodok_005.mq5

Snapshot3

I am adding a new utility - it can get an approximate result in the tester

Photo by

Files:
Line_Name_Utility.mq5  52 kb
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Approximate result ofLine_Povodok_005.mq5

I added a new utility - it can help to get an approximate result in the tester


runLine_Povodok_005.mq5 indicator andLine Name Utility.mq5

Photo by

------------------------------

at one minute - already at 8000

Photo by

 
Alexsandr San:

one minute, it's already 8,000.



The important thing is that you don't get... - the next minute.

1234567
New comment