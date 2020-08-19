An indicator based on the addition of likely prices.
In my opinion, the EA forms a price channel and clearly indicates a trend change. The picture on all currency pairs and periods is similar. I can add more screenshots if I am interested.
I looked at the screenshots: in my opinion it's a package of lagging indicators...
to discuss something, you need that very something. Algorithm/principle/ideas/guesses, even misconceptions and crazy thoughts.
if we just want to talk about uncontroversial pictures, we can discuss for example :
If you could share part of the code that calculates the next value of an n-degree function using n+1 previously recorded values, that would be great.
Because I don't understand how to calculate anything.
The idea of the indicator is to build the next values using the previous ones. At school I had the problem to calculate graph of n-degree function by n+1 points. This is my indicator calculates the next values of an n-degree function using the n+1 points that were previously recorded. Using values 1 to 6 and different sampling steps I get a set of values ( different values for a random sequence and identical values for the n-degree function). Finding the average of these numbers, the random deviations from the regularity should be smoothed out, but if there is a directional movement behind the price "jumps", it "shows up".
and I see something familiar...
it's almost "mr. sultov's universal market formula" :-)
you should find his threads to read and call the interested parties from there
Public Function nv(n, t As Integer) As Single nv = 0 ' Экстраполяция значения в точке t<0,t> n по значениям в точках 0...n Dim j, k As Integer Dim l As Single For j = 0 To n l = 1 For k = 0 To n If k <> j Then l = l * (t - k) / (j - k) Next k nv = nv + l * v(j) Next j End FunctionMaxim Kuznetsov:
No, it looks more like Taylor's interpolation polynomial. That said, author is using Excel features, in fact 666 degree is available. BASIC program is less than 10 lines. Sorry, in 12. Forgotten the basics.)
I'm not interpolating. For mathematical functions calculate the exact (as far as technology goes) values of a series. If you don't complicate the code, the calculation is available to 60 powers, but at higher powers the price fluctuation is beyond reasonable limits.
Here is a calculation for degree 10
To compare degree 5
The data for the indicators is taken from Adapyive Moving Average ( Period 55, Fast EMA 11, Shift 0, Slow EMA 3)
Dear forum members, I need your opinions and comments.
I have some original ideas for creating indicators and advisors.
At the moment I am working on them by myself and outside my working hours, and my knowledge and skills are limited.
Although I already have a few ready (not optimized) Expert Advisors, what should I do with them?
By experience I know that enthusiasm without feedback and support will run out very quickly, and I would like to know to what extent my ideas may be useful and demanded, while I still have the desire to create.
That's why I'd like to think about ways of presenting works that are still unfinished but already interesting for discussion.