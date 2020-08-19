An indicator based on the addition of likely prices.

Dear forum members, I need your opinions and comments.

I have some original ideas for creating indicators and advisors.

At the moment I am working on them by myself and outside my working hours, and my knowledge and skills are limited.

Although I already have a few ready (not optimized) Expert Advisors, what should I do with them?

By experience I know that enthusiasm without feedback and support will run out very quickly, and I would like to know to what extent my ideas may be useful and demanded, while I still have the desire to create.

That's why I'd like to think about ways of presenting works that are still unfinished but already interesting for discussion.

 


https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11929323/usdrur-m30-metaquotes-software-corp

and closer

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/11929533/usdrur-m30-metaquotes-software-corp

In my opinion, the EA forms a price channel and clearly indicates a trend change. The picture on all currency pairs and periods is similar. If you are interested, I can give you more screenshots.
 
I looked at the screenshots: in my opinion it's a package of lagging indicators...

to discuss something, you need that very something. Algorithm/principle/ideas/guesses, even misconceptions and crazy thoughts.

if we just want to talk about uncontroversial pictures, we can discuss for example :


 
The idea of the indicator is to plot the next values using the previous ones. In school we had the problem of graphing an n-degree function by n+1 points. This indicator calculates the next values of an n-degree function using n+1 previously recorded values. Using values from 1 to 6 degrees and different sampling steps I get a set of values ( different values for a random sequence and identical values for the n-degree function). Finding the average of these numbers, the random deviations from the regularity should be evened out, but if there is a directional movement behind the price "jumps", it "shows up".
 

If you could share part of the code that calculates the next value of an n-degree function using n+1 previously recorded values, that would be great.

Because I don't understand how to calculate anything.

 
I was not going to share the code, it is based on my own hypothesis, where the mechanism of initial causal relations between events "appeared". When my hypothesis becomes a theory I will share the code, but that is "another story".
 
and I see something familiar...

it's almost "mr. sultov's universal market formula" :-)

you should find his threads to read and call the interested parties from there

  
Public Function nv(n, t As Integer) As Single
nv = 0  ' Экстраполяция значения в точке t<0,t> n по значениям в точках 0...n
Dim j, k As Integer
Dim l As Single
For j = 0 To n
    l = 1
    For k = 0 To n
        If k <> j Then l = l * (t - k) / (j - k)
    Next k
    nv = nv + l * v(j)
Next j
End Function
No, it looks more like Taylor's interpolation polynomial. That said, author is using Excel features, in fact 666 degree is available. BASIC program is less than 10 lines. Sorry, in 12. Forgotten the basics.)

 
I'm not interpolating. For mathematical functions calculate the exact (as far as technology goes) values of a series. If you don't complicate the code, the calculation is available to 60 powers, but at higher powers the price fluctuation is beyond reasonable limits.

Here is a calculation for degree 10

https://charts.mql5.com/24/768/xagusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp.png

To compare degree 5

https://charts.mql5.com/24/768/xagusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp-2.png

The data for the indicators is taken from Adapyive Moving Average ( Period 55, Fast EMA 11, Shift 0, Slow EMA 3)

I want to place the indicator on the left side of the screen.

