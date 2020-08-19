An indicator based on the addition of likely prices. - page 5
Code will soon give out. With some conditions. I still need to smooth it over so as not to burn with shame...
code is optional, although desirable. There are no "code required" rules, it's not his style you want to discuss ?
It's just that in order to discuss, you need a discussion topic. Formulas, inferences, calculations, justifications. Just pictures don't interest anyone, believe me.
...then you might get some "associates" to help you move things along. Although there will certainly be more trolls :-)
And the code, the code will be written in several variants anyway.
It is customary here to insert code via a form.
Here is the skeleton of my indicator, I kept the tastiest part for myself (I like myself very much, there is such a sin).
I understand that it is very crooked and it can be corrected. I am going to improve the main feature, namely, getting series values not by approximation, but it is one of the results of more than one year of my work.
I seem to have been very inattentive and "ran" past the right buttons.
#define ctr 1// maximum delta between reference prices
This parameter can be changed (from 1 to the end), of course, positive integers (although take your chances, I can't vouch for the result).
How to make it changeable or at least as an external variable, I don't know yet.
#define ctr 1// maximum delta between reference prices
input
Eugene, thank you.
I seem to be very inattentive and "ran" past the right buttons.
And here, I've added horizontal lines, maybe something to help you visualize it.
--------------
I forgot to add in the code.
Thought I'd give some theory to justify and interpret the indicator. Changed my mind, I want to hear your versions. You see the code, you get the pictures. I hope to hear logical options. I may pause for a while and if I see some interest I will give my version.
P/S Option with input did not work for me, if anyone has managed to help please.
now I've got it, at least you can make changes
