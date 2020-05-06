Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 6
First as tok got in 2008 Rumus (forexclub)))) then MT4-5 - for me it is the most convenient)))
and get to "S2"
NO.
A TS which has shown unacceptable behaviour (not yet losing, only one "mistake") - should be removed from trading without any discussion. The market has changed, and other systems will work on it now.
This is a matter of course. Mistakes and losing trades are perfectly acceptable. The question is how to distinguish between a system "losing" and "making a mistake"?
that's what the TS shows))) and then we'll see whether it's a stop or a profit))))
magic -here
All kinda sweetly written)))) I contacted MetaQuotes - MT4 - $100,000, monthly subscription fee - 1000.... plus you have to open an offshore company and register a "broker" and share capital))) lots of other stuff))))
"Mistaken" - the creator of the system made a mistake
"draining" - Equity is falling faster than it's growing
I've heard a lot of tales about robots and advisors)))) but everything I've tried leads to failure)))) as well as all known strategies... as formoving averages and shapes - I don't know who came up with that)))) The market is chaos at 90% .... But with observation there are some repetitions with high probability!!! Who can share his observations as a basis for TS?)))
Yes, of course there are masses of them, the only problem is that no one shows them to you. But they don't show them to you, because most of the well-known algorithms, that precisely work, are stock strategies. There is no working algorithm on forex. All the working ones do not distribute. Here is a short list: intermarket arbitrage, spot/futures arbitrage, frontrunning, hft, statistical arbitrage, volatility arbitrage, dividend strategies, spot/futures trading strategy, options strategies. These strategies are definitely working. Figure it out and make money.
I think there is no global access to these arbitrage....because each software keeps its own records (MT4 - its own volumes, Rumus - its own, etc...). Based on the logic becomes a moot point about the existence of such, otherwise why do investment companies of all kinds keep full-time analysts?!))
Yes, of course they exist, there are masses of them, except that the problem is that no one shows them to you. In other words, they do not work with real market prices and they do not show them in real time. There is no working algorithm on forex. All the working ones do not distribute. Here is a short list: intermarket arbitrage, spot/futures arbitrage, frontrunning, hft, statistical arbitrage, volatility arbitrage, dividend strategies, spot/futures trading strategy, options strategies. These strategies are definitely working. Figure it out and make money.
But maybe I'm wrong... because I'm unfamiliar with ECN systems - but these are real movements of assets)))) Maybe I can get to real volumes there)))
I do it this way.
There is a controlling historical period of two years.
For this period, we calculate the following marginal parameters:
We set the TS for trading.
After each closed trade we calculate all these parameters. The excess of any of them means that the market has stopped matching the TS and it should be immediately removed from the trade.
Additionally, there is also a controversial parameter - the maximum monthly price profit. Some authors argue that when it is exceeded, the market also ceased to comply with TS, and such TS, that has earned more than in any month of history - should be removed from the trade. Here, there is no need to wait for it - remove the system now, after its luck.
This is not the case.
I ALWAYS have TCs (the simplest ones !!!) in the League who are currently earning.
There are simply no TCs that ALWAYS make money. Any TS has periods of profit and periods of loss, and the periods of loss are longer.
The trader's task is to use the TS that are currently earning.