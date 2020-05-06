Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 3

Serqey Nikitin:

Yes, you're right -"It's hard to work in minus.:))" ...


A clear line between selling and buying, i.e. more/less?

in short, another one of the systems that behaves differently at the trend/float boundary

 
Why such nonsense...? How can you define "trend/flat" on a 6 minute chart...?

"In short" - the head needs to be turned on...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Why such nonsense...? How can you tell a trend/flat on a 6 minute chart...?

"In short," you have to use your head...

I've been there ;)

A successful trader will not make money from anything other than trading.

 
It's not OK to be taught by morons...

 
That's what I'm saying.
 
Oleg Papkov:

Is it a self-written indicator? TD with something. Does it not have a re-rate?

This is all a scam - Sensei does not have a working TS and a working indicator!

This indicator sometimes re-brises the 5th bar in the history, and on a regular basis 2-3 bars

Do not believe the pretty pictures, it's just a story, online it does not work at all

Need more - is on the forum in other branches.

 
Vitaly, there is nothing unusual here,

unfortunately.

Whoever has seen/created the right indicator just once will never show it to anyone

believe me

never!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's all a scam - Sensei doesn't have a working TS and a working indicator!


So why be so loudly jealous of the success of your colleagues?

It is VERY EASY to confirm that "sensei" has a working TS...

You need to analyse the Predictions for a long period of time (in blogs), and everything will become clear at once...

 
Without any checks, it is clear that if a man is running around on forums as if he was shot in the ass and TOTALLY HATE trying to draw attention to their paid products, he most likely is not able to make money directly from trading.

 
What would you say to a potential buyer: If such a profitable product, why do you sell it and not use it yourself?

