Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 11
Zhenya, I only show what I can.
Naturally, what I have is many times better.At least let them do that, it's disgusting to see them suffering in search of a crumb of daily bread
I've heard a lot of fairy tales about robots and expert advisors.) As for moving averages and pie charts - I don't know who had the foresight to invent them)))) The market is 90% chaos .... but with observation there are some repetitions with high probability!!! Who can share their observations as a basis for a TS?)))
I will tell you frankly - you will find nothing on your own. To start earning you need to see how the market works from the inside. You need to see how a large position is gained, which will be the driver of the market, how this position is defended and how it is realised. Without this knowledge all that is written here and will be written here is nonsense. But everyone forgets that there are millions of market participants, some large, some not. The trader who builds his system sees some changes in the price, adapts the indicator or the EA and it gives a profit))) but in a moment))) And when the same large participant enters the market, the whole system goes to hell, fails and loses profit. The trader screws it up again and so on ad infinitum. And there will be no profit and the correct system until the trader sees how the largest bidder behaves. But where can he see it, if 99% of everything written in the Internet is just guesswork and speculation, without a basis and pulled moments by the ears. The only thing left is to join a fund or a company that makes large transactions on the market and is a price driver or to find someone who is already in this company and can explain how everything is organized. I compare all traders with people that stand along the road and try to predict the movement of the car, for example, into which corner it turns. 99% of people who do not know what happens before the car turns will make a prediction based on the past - have the car turned before and how often and things like that, sometimes they will guess (just guess) and feel like a guru)). The other 1% know perfectly well that before you turn the car will always show you the turn sign and it will be obvious that the car will turn one way or the other, and it will be not a guessing game but a statement of fact - if you have shown the left turn, in a given time the car will turn left. This is the understanding of the mechanics of speculative pricing (the drivers). You do not have to build robots and strategies if you do not understand how the price changes when you set a large order, it's all a waste of time and effort. There's no robot or expert advisor that comes close to correctly perceiving the market. Have a nice weekend!
P.S if my post hurt someone's professional feelings or religious ones, please forgive me. I think everyone sees the world differently.)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Expert Advisors and Robots - ***or is there a magic one?))
Renat Akhtyamov, 2020.05.03 13:21
You may want it to be so, but as I read and see, you may not succeed yet.
hopefully for now...
here is an indicator built using a sine
the sine is here for a reason, as there is some geometric pattern when price moves from left to right. price will never go from right to left, right?
the fractals here are vertically down, vertically up and horizontally.
all this together is the number pi, i.e. 180 degrees.
smart guys, man...
Regulations - this is the rules of service provision...Agreement...etc.))) so many have something like this - the time from opening and to closing a position must be at least 10 minutes, this is because the broker must overlap your position in the market.... there may also be pips limitations - i.e. frequent orders under 10 pips may be cancelled...))
What's so great about him? What's wrong with this one? Download it from kodobase and don't know what to do.) It's called VininI_HMA.
Here's an indicator built on Fourier harmonics too... but I didn't find any use for it... Although it sort of looks into the future, it lacks something...)
What good did you find in it? Is this one any worse? Download it from kodobase and don't worry.) It's called VininI_HMA.
Please send me a link or an indicator, I couldn't find it on the search.
check it out
link or indy please, I couldn't find it with the search
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10272
the difference of the ma-thers from different periods
Hmm, cool.