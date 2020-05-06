Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 13
The previous whole page could be put up as an oil painting in Sherlock Holmes' personal blog and not have to explain that it's about forex
;)
This is also an indicator based on Fourier harmonics... except that I haven't found any use for it... Although it kind of looks into the future, it also lacks something ...)Files:
Let's check your indicator
what was it?
Good day!
Can you please advise me, I have a Sniper Expert Advisor, it does not work in the new build in MT4 Alpari, is there any way to fix it? It is not even installed on the chart. It works on the 1090 build.
But the MT4 terminal on build 1090 won't connect to the internet, says "Old version".
Here's a newer version
I have exactly this version, unfortunately the Expert Advisor does not work on it.
so post the expert if it (expert name.mq4) I will try to fix it
This one, it's really 2017.
I told you(name of expert.mq4) this format
and you .ex4
