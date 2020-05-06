Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 2
if this is the first time you have undertaken strategy development, prepare yourself for 10 years of fruitful work
I don't think it's all that sad...
There are always alternatives.
I've heard a lot of tales about robots and expert advisors))) but everything I've tried leads to failure))))) the same goes for all known strategies... as for moving averages and shapes - I don't know who came up with that)))) the market is chaos at 90% .... But with observation there are some repetitions with high probability!!! Who can share his observations as a basis for TS?)))
If there's a tried-and-true, tried-and-true TS, then you could try to formalise it to a robot advisor. If there is such an Expert Advisor. And it's a common thing nowadays to check the hypotheses, producing empty Expert Advisors.
For traders with a fat purse and a small head, the best way to do this is to use martingale robots. They will pull all trades including ones that were placed out of the blue, at the expense of the purse in the plus. But not forever. All martingale robots are "haymakers" for flat trades at major TFs. They are afraid of severe trends on higher TFs. Such Expert Advisors adjust the situation to profit. They move the breakeven. Disadvantages - they may lose everything or the drawdown will be close to the deposit itself at that moment. It is dangerous to work with small deposit.
All other types of trading systems, the current rate, as a rule, fools by false sweeps or breakdowns. Either the trend TS plummet on the flat, or the flat TS plummet on the trend. They do not adjust, like the martingale ones, under the current movements of the rate, but wait for the market decision concerning their transaction.
The trading system that waits for the market to make a decision about itself and its trades, and does not change the breakeven on profitable positions, is often easily overtaken by the market. It is static. Its stops and the loss zone are known to everyone on the other side of the looking glass. But for such a TS, there is a 60% probability that it will enter the current theme. Then she is in profit.
All true to form. And it's not a fact that you can get there. On top of that, there are a lot of mistakes and downfalls and drained accounts.
Yes, you're right -"It's hard to work in minus.:))" ...
Is this a self-written indicator? TD with something. Is it without re-rating?
It's a lure to attract students).
Regulations - this is the rules of service provision...Agreement...etc.))) so many have something like this - the time from opening and to closing a position must be at least 10 minutes, this is because the broker must overlap your position in the market.... there may also be pips limitations - i.e. frequent orders under 10 pips may be cancelled...))
it's only like that in small businesses.
In normal brokers you can open and close whenever you want.