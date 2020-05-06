Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is very little time spent on all this at the moment.
Iron - yes, the computer is on almost all the time, especially, now that almost half of the TCs have shown a 'test shot'...
Sergey, 50/50 because practically any texanalysis shifts the signal by pi in half
so entry and exit are practically on the same horizontal line
Not by pi in half - you take an ideal - a sine wave, but everything goes by the fractal golden ratio, they stretch this spiral, then they clamp it... but as they say "all was and all will be again", people are fighting and dying for metal... and now probably they will die for bitcoins...))
You take an ideal - a sine wave, but everything goes by the fractal golden ratio, then you stretch this spiral, then you clamp it...
Yes, this is approximately how most traders reason: they DRAW a "sine wave" in their head and dream that their fantasy will come true...
Haven't you heard the popular wisdom: " Successful traders follow the market"...? They don't dream, they don't anticipate, they don't guess... but they "follow the market"..., i.e., they assess the current state of the market ...
Yes, that's roughly how most traders reason: DRAW in their heads a "sine wave" and dream that their fantasies will come true...
Haven't you heard the popular wisdom: " Successful traders follow the market"...? Not dreaming, not anticipating, not guessing..., but "following the market"..., i.e. evaluating the ACTUAL state of the market ...
+++100500, so who would argue that one should stick to the price like a fish stuck to a shark, following the big capital ... And step by step, step sell step, short steps, only how the hell to formalise this reversal without major losses...
Yes what can I say, almost everyone has got the check shot now, I too have been coming to grips with the losses for 2 months now, but it's all nothing compared to what the whales and great sharks have lost...
Nah, I've lost practically nothing, I've even gained a little... I mean, I took off well at first... but then it went down to almost the same level as it was...
Yes, that's roughly how most traders reason: they DRAW a "sine wave" in their head and dream that their fantasies will come true...
Haven't you heard the popular wisdom: " Successful traders follow the market"...? Not dreaming, not anticipating, not guessing..., but "following the market"..., i.e. evaluating the ACTUAL state of the market ...
Nah, I lost practically nothing, even made some money... I mean, I took off good at first... but then it went down to almost the same level as it was...
Don't you have a close on profit button or some simple trawler that at least saves half the movement... then your case is really bad...
Yes, that's roughly how most traders reason: DRAW in their heads a "sine wave" and dream that their fantasies will come true...
Haven't you heard the folk wisdom: " Successful traders follow the market"...? They do not dream, do not predict, do not guess..., but "follow the market"..., i.e., they evaluate the current state of the market ...
+++100500, so who would argue with sticking to the price like a fish stuck to a shark, following the big capital ... And step buy step, step sell step, short steps, only how to formalize this damn reversal without big losses...
you probably want it to be that way, but the way I read and see it, it's not working for you yet
hopefully for now...
here's an indicator that's built using a sine
the sine is here for a reason, as there is a certain geometric pattern when price moves from left to right. price will never go from right to left, right?
the fractals here are vertically down, vertically up and horizontally.
all this together is the number of pi, i.e. 180 degrees.
Smart guys, man...
OK, what is the current state of the yen now? Sell, buy, entry, exit?
What does "exit point" have to do with it? It is not the current state of the market that needs to be taken into account, but the FUTURE state - i.e. you have to be a psychic.
The "exit point" will be clear when the SIGNAL appears... but guessing by coffee grounds is easy if you have nothing else to do...
The trend is up for a long time, but there is no CALENDAR for the close...
Smart guys, man...
who has only seen/created the right indicator once will never show it to anyone
believe me
never!