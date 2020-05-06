Trading advisers and robots - ***or is there somewhere magical?)) - page 16
Are you talking about a 10% interest rate?
That's what forex is for, to get people to drain.
So where do you want to trade?
I will try to familiarise myself with the IB's terms and conditions)))
Yesterday I followed his predictions for 2h.20min-6min. nothing useful from him. he seems to show in that direction - but where to enter to exit!
----------------------
I got a good look at the indicator and it showed the same direction - but where to go!
The indicator can't take it down... I had it once, I traded with my hands and without stops and I got robbed with stops... maybe you put it in an EA but didn't run it in the tester, how was it done??? It should certainly be handled by mathematicians but there are no competent ones, I think it needs to shift to the Fibonacci level because it's also perfect and everything in trading is asymmetric but everyone fits the symmetry... I think it would be much more productive to work with a shift in one direction or the other...
are you kidding? They don't give anything for dollars now... He's about to deflate, degradation has been going on for a long time now, even China is about to give it up for goodhttps://gazetadaily.ru/05/05/kitaj-nachinaet-testirovanie-suverennoj-elektronnoj-valyuty-dcep/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews
These ... Those rednecks took down the forum yesterday, and there was so much useful information there... People had been writing for years. Oh, those fucking optimizers... That's a decent chunk of my life. At least they left it for me to read.
And here's wondering here can not do such a trick, would not want to lose, who knows how to download useful topics in one file, or otyaby their posts that posted more than one year, it's interesting then reread or to inherit the grandchildren to leave ... Sometimes I reread my bullshit that I used to post... even if I'm doing it now ... but not too much ...))), but I'm getting old now ... I'm thinking of another world...
The indicator can't take it off... Maybe the broker took it out, I did that once, I was trading with my hands and no stops and I got robbed with stops... I don't know, maybe you put it in your EA but didn't run it in the tester, how was it?
i had an open position in real time, your indicator showed everything correctly. i wanted it to show everything correctly, it may do that. I have to study it, but it seems that I have found a prediction system that suits me. Now I have to add psychology to it and maybe it will work.
Why not, count for yourself how much is in the picture per annum
Cool, it is even better than forex....that makes 60% - 100% p.a.... Well, it's not like that either... you can also lose suddenly and decently...
you are wrong, it is impossible to lose in this trading system
I see, thank you, and how much is this joy, if not of your own making...