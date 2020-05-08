How can you sell something on the Market if that's what's going on there ... - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
in our sad house, the orderlies are different from the rest of the public only in scope of thought.
Unfortunately, I don't get it,
I have enough respect.
That was for you.
There's no time to deal with crazy people.
Don't panic. No one takes robots nowadays based on reviews. Buyers watch the trial test and monitor the performance of an EA with 100% auto-trading. It's better to have a profit of more than 50% per month with a drawdown of up to 50% and a signal history of at least three months.
This is where you are wrong. Eight out of ten buyers are completely unaware that there is a testing option and that there is a Signals section and what it is.
Many do not understand that screenshots in product descriptions show tester results. They think they earn so much on real trading.
And those who know how to test and do not know that in addition to the "Every tick" mode, there is the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. Even more than half of sellers do not know the difference between them.
Despite the fact that the "Every tick" mode was released long ago, but for some reason it is still "Every tick" mode on the tester by default.
The product with the biggest amount of sales gets to the top, while buyers look at the reviews and get surprised: what a nice product, it has got so many 5-star reviews. And they do not suspect that all this is a lie.
This is how many websites sell magic bracelets, drops, amulets, also with amazing reviews.
This is where you are wrong. Eight out of ten buyers are completely unaware that there is a testing option and that there is a Signals section and what it is.
Many do not understand that screenshots in product descriptions show tester results. They think they earn so much on real trading.
And those who know how to test and do not know that in addition to the "Every tick" mode, there is the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. Even more than half of sellers do not know the difference between them.
Despite the fact that the "Every tick" mode was released long ago, but for some reason it is still "Every tick" mode on the tester by default.
The product with the biggest amount of sales gets to the top, while buyers look at the reviews and get surprised: what a nice product, it has got so many 5-star reviews. And they do not suspect that all this is a lie.
That's how many sites sell magic bracelets, drops, amulets, also with amazing reviews.
I agree, reviews have a strong psychological impact on people.
I agree, reviews have a strong psychological effect on people.
Some salespeople think they are the only smartest, and are unaware that their little tricks are noticeable.
Here's an example.
One salesman who has a 4-digit product price has added more cents. And the number of digits in the sum increased by 3 digits (including the dot).
And what did it lead to. In this line also shows the number of asterisks (5 pieces), which for cents moved to the right and the last two asterisks are not fit and are not visible.
And then arrange for all 5 star buyers to update their reviews. Then they all go to the top(by date and time) and the negative reviews go down.
Some salespeople think they are the only smartest ones, and are unaware that their little tricks are noticeable.
Here's an example.
One of the sellers, who has a 4-digit product price, added more cents. And the number of digits in the sum increased by 3 digits (including the dot).
What did it lead to. In this line also shows the number of asterisks (5 pieces), which for cents moved to the right and the last two asterisks are not fit and are not visible.
And then arrange for all 5 star buyers to update their reviews. Then they all go up(by date and time) and the negative reviews go down.
This problem with reviews is not only in the Market, but also in Signals.
The simplest solution to the problem is not to "pick up" reviews.
That is, if a customer has left a review, it is sorted by the very first date on which that customer's review was formed.
The buyer can change the review, update it - the date of change is put, but the review itself doesn't "move up".
If the buyer deletes the reference, the entry "reference removed" is added and when the buyer writes a reference again, it is placed under the date of the very first leaving of the reference.
If that's done, then Seller & Co. won't be able to manipulate reviews by clogging up a bunch of repeated positive reviews with really negative objective reviews.
This problem with reviews is not only in the Market, but also in Signals.
The simplest solution to the problem is not to "pick up" reviews.
That is, if a customer has left a review, it is sorted by the very first date on which that customer's review was formed.
The buyer can change the review, update it - the date of change is put, but the review itself doesn't "move up".
If the buyer deletes the reference, the entry "reference removed" is added and when the buyer writes a reference again, it is placed under the date of the very first leaving of the reference.
If that's done, then Seller & Co. won't be able to manipulate reviews by clogging up a bunch of repeated positive reviews with really negative objective reviews.
To date, there are several known methods of obtaining fake reviews:
1. Offer a free product in exchange for 5-star reviews.
There are many such reviews to prove it.
2. Even worse: If the customer is not happy, ask the seller for a refund, no problem they can get it in exchange for 5 star reviews !!!
3. require 5 star reviews to get support !!!
Please Metaquotes do something to avoid this practice. There are many honest sellers paying you many commissions who deserve the right to fair competition.
Note to moderator : please fix the translation in case it's not correct. Thank you.
Some salespeople think they are the only ones who are smarter than everyone else, and are unaware that their little tricks are noticeable.
Here's an example.
One of the sellers, who has a 4-digit product price, added more cents. And the number of digits in the sum increased by 3 digits (including the dot).
And what did it lead to. In this line also shows the number of asterisks (5 pieces), which for the cents moved to the right and the last two asterisks are not fit and are not visible.
And then arrange for all 5 star buyers to update their reviews. Then they all go to the top(by date and time) and the negative reviews go down.
I wrote to support a long time ago with the review update. For a long time now, the order of the reviews has not changed even after the update.
reviews are "raised" through deletion - the review is deleted and re-written with a new date