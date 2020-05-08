How can you sell something on the Market if that's what's going on there ... - page 2
that if the author has prepared buyers for the release of the product, it is quite possible
the product was not looked at, if it is new - it is quite possible that the buyers were prepared
well, of course one has to look at prices, if he bought for a kopeck and then increased the price 10 times, the administration is obliged to take action, and on an automatic level, as they have it now - everything, not to wait until the complaints flood the forum. (Even though the company writes that it doesn't owe anyone anything here, it has to.)
49 posts in 4 days (since the 26th). Moreover, it is the last 4 days that show a huge concentration of comments compared to other dates.
There is a theoretical possibility that the Expert Advisor has earned on the recent price collapse and many of its users have rushed to leave comments overjoyed. Of course, their impersonal nature is embarrassing, but as the saying goes: "Not a thief, not a catcher".
It's from the coronavirus, no one has anything to do, sit at home and write reviews :)
it's time to write the cost of the review - next to the review the price the client spent on the product, and if it's a rental - the price should be added up for the entire time of use
and here's a good idea by the way - product reviews only for money and exponentially. From small things, but spammers would drop dramatically and give 50-100 reviews from affiliates would hurt the wallet.
your crazy ideas are better hidden from society, the orderlies will do their job and never see you)
It is surprising that an EA without volume control managed to pass the pre-release automatic test.
I regularly watch what's going on in the Market, in the MT5 section. I test and study those robots that are in the top.
I don't want to talk about their qualities. But today I found mass feedbacks for April 29. The same picture for the 28th of April. There is no such thing!
Look at the date and time. What is this if not fraud?
In our sad house, the orderlies are different from the rest of the public only in scope of thought.