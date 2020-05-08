How can you sell something on the Market if that's what's going on there ... - page 12
The customer can use several activations at once by installing the product on several of his computers. Of course he can. He has paid money for it.
These computers have to be locally bound to a certain place on the map. Not at all in today's environment. A server can be rented physically located anywhere in the world.
It is provable that the installation is almost simultaneous installation and activation on the computers of different users, of a purchased product. Virtually not.
So the topic is really about nothing. It's problematic to kill the hoarding, and for the most part, it's useless.
Let's make up our minds. Is the buyer is obliged to prove that he is using activations only on his computers. Of course not.
there are two sides to this question:
- that the user is at fault because there is an unproven fact
- that additional protection is needed
there is nothing to discuss about users, they are fine, they pay and use
about the additional protection - it would require paying people who will be engaged in it, the increase in total sales after the introduction of protection, most likely, is out of the question, and who of the sellers are willing to pay a higher percentage for sales after obtaining this protection?
;)
What's on offer. First one activation, then another activation after confirmation of identity. The payment should logically be divided. And this is the same dumpsite, but you do not have to exert yourself and look for a company. Bought one activation and do not blow your brains out. If it flies away, buy another one.
No one will buy full activations. What for? One activation may work for several years.
And if you pay in full at once but have only one activation available. Then some of the customers would simply drop out. Why is it necessary when one may use other services to get the best conditions and not to disclose their data (may be not all want this).
We are from different planets.
Justifying those who resell is nonsense. Blaming them makes no sense either. The question is from another plane.
Justifying those who resell is nonsense. Blaming them makes no sense either. The question is from a different plane.
It is not about planets, it is about who will provide your wishes, software protection is the eternal issue, if you have a specific proposal, a new topic and on the pp. but as I just wrote, it may require material investment, it too must be considered in proposals
but all the same I will stick to my opinion that the customer along with the product and activations p. 8, what he does with activations can not be controlled and until the mass resale of something is not proven, the topic is the usual rant on "the world is not perfect," although even if they manage to prove it, who will deal with the settlement of the issue? - Who got hurt and on what grounds? how to punish them? - there will be no action here, this is the internet and one should not even dream of any real developments.
Russian people seem very talkative ;-)
Russian people seem very talkative ;-)
So a tongue without bones, why not scratch it when there's time
I would love to, but I don't have much time.
you need to think about the children before you go to the other side of the world.