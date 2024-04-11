Is a rewarded review a fake review or not?
Hi guys,
I just wanted to start an open discussion about the sense and legality of paid/rewarded reviews.
One of the bestsellers used this leak in the mql market rules and started to offer free tools in exchange for 5-star reviews.
Till date, there are more and more sellers following this (semi)-legal method to rise quickly in the bestsellers list.
The negative aspect is that the entire review system gets obsolete and useless if the customers provide 5 stars in exchange for a gift.
What are your thoughts about this new sales boost methods?
Totally unacceptable approach which also damages the entire industry in principle and also lurks the customers to buy a product that in fact does not work as thoose fake reviews may tell. This is a very ugly business!
Paid or fake positive reviews is nothing new.
It happens in almost every corner of every market.
When you see a lot of people complaining and posting one star reviews, and then next to that the 5 star fake reviews, obviously something is up and you need to double check the item that you are examining.
My experience is simple, if your products really perform as advertised, then they will become known to the public.
Totally unacceptable approach which also damages the entire industry in principle and also lurks the customers to buy a product that in fact does not work as thoose fake reviews may tell. This is a very ugly business!
I totally agree.
Marco vd Heijden:
When you see a lot of people complaining and posting one star reviews, and then next to that the 5 star fake reviews, obviously something is up and you need to double check the item that you are examining.
The one star reviews won't be seen because of the endless flood of 5 star rewarded reviews.
My experience is simple, if your products really perform as advertised, then they will become known to the public.
This is just partly true and depends on the markets ranking algorithm and this is the weak point of the mql market.
The more reviews you get in a short period of time the faster you go straight up to the top. This makes sense if those reviews are based on true and honest customer experience but not in case of fake reviews.
The result is that all top sellers provide free gifts in exchange for positive reviews and the ratings become totally useless.
Conclusion: If you want to be a top seller you have to cheat like the top sellers do.
The result is that all top sellers provide free gifts in exchange for positive reviews and the ratings become totally useless.
According to my experience the review itself does NOT impact product rating at all. It can however help in boosting sales and thus increasing positions in ratings.
Allow me to play the role of "The devils advocate" here even though i dont agree with the practice.
- Without any incentives the reviews are more likely to occur if the customer has a negative disposition toward the product.(its not an excuse but since you are all sellers you know the ratio of Reviews to Downloads from your statistics)
- If we raise the bar in products quality then the "standard" may change . (i understand offcourse its a non comparison between coding more vs trying something easier , and that is sort of a "utopia" )
- If this is considered irrelevant to product quality (which it is) ,then how about backtests that curve up ? or even reviews not relevant to the essence of the product (for example i get a couple of reviews for the GUI's here and there)
- The customer may be posting a fake review but they get additional tools .
- I think its also relatively difficult to post a review (from a clients perspective)
It would make more sense - in my opinion - to request social media subscriptions instead of reviews .
According to my experience the review itself does NOT impact product rating at all. It can however help in boosting sales and thus increasing positions in ratings.
@Andrey Barinov What impact the market position in your opinion if not reviews ?
Sales ? But aren't sales linked to review ?
Allow me to play the role of "The devils advocate" here even though i dont agree with the practice.
- Without any incentives the reviews are more likely to occur if the customer has a negative disposition toward the product.(its not an excuse but since you are all sellers you know the ratio of Reviews to Downloads from your statistics)
- If we raise the bar in products quality then the "standard" may change . (i understand offcourse its a non comparison between coding more vs trying something easier , and that is sort of a "utopia" )
- If this is considered irrelevant to product quality (which it is) ,then how about backtests that curve up ? or even reviews not relevant to the essence of the product (for example i get a couple of reviews for the GUI's here and there)
- The customer may be posting a fake review but they get additional tools .
- I think its also relatively difficult to post a review (from a clients perspective)
It would make more sense - in my opinion - to request social media subscriptions instead of reviews .
1. Incentives is not a problem, but it depends of what you called incentive. A seller asking a customer to post a review if he is satisfied with the product is an incentive, but completely normal.
Offering an other software in exchange of a review is already beyond the limit in my opinion, but asking for a 5 stars review in exchange of a refund (I have proof of that) has only 1 name: it's a racket !
2. I don't get your point.
3. All cheating behaviour should be considered and banned. There are a lot of place for improvements, if Metaquotes dare to listen and work on it.
4. Huh ? It's what is denounced on this topic. So I don't get your point.
5. It has been improved I think. A good feature, would be to be able for a customer to post a review DIRECTLY from MT4/MT5.
Additionally, it should be possible to investigate the reviews to easily be able to read the bad reviews, something like Amazon. Here if they are a lot of
reviews, nobody will take time to search for the bad ones (except me probably
).
Paid or fake positive reviews is nothing new.
My experience is simple, if your products really perform as advertised, then they will become known to the public.
Unfortunately it's not true. Quality alone is not sufficient, sometimes it's not even needed, it's a well know issue in business. I don't want to argue
about that, it's a fact, easy to check with some investigations.
According to my experience the review itself does NOT impact product rating at all. It can however help in boosting sales and thus increasing positions in ratings.
You are considering EAs which got already few stars around. However, what happen when an EA get a one star comment just in the beginning of your lifetime? Worse, what if this one-star-comment is your first one?
This just one star comment will defenitely be the end of EAs life, cause nobody will give a try to this new EA. Developer will be forced to delete and publish again the same project (hoping to not get more fake comments in the beginning again)... Fake comments can be harmful mostly to new EA.
(I'm talking about only good projects that get fake EA. Of course there are many projects that deserve just one star).
Is there any possibility to report a fake comment in order to get it deleted by MT5? If not, it clearly encourages developers to find wrong ways to get starts.
I totally agree.
The one star reviews won't be seen because of the endless flood of 5 star rewarded reviews.
This is just partly true and depends on the markets ranking algorithm and this is the weak point of the mql market.
The more reviews you get in a short period of time the faster you go straight up to the top. This makes sense if those reviews are based on true and honest customer experience but not in case of fake reviews.
The result is that all top sellers provide free gifts in exchange for positive reviews and the ratings become totally useless.
Conclusion: If you want to be a top seller you have to cheat like the top sellers do.
True!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
I just wanted to start an open discussion about the sense and legality of paid/rewarded reviews.
One of the bestsellers used this leak in the mql market rules and started to offer free tools in exchange for 5-star reviews.
Till date, there are more and more sellers following this (semi)-legal method to rise quickly in the bestsellers list.
The negative aspect is that the entire review system gets obsolete and useless if the customers provide 5 stars in exchange for a gift.
What are your thoughts about this new sales boost methods?