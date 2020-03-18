Support/resistance levels. How do I identify them? - page 7
Supply and demand may be influenced by politics, economics, epidemiology, phases of the lunar and solar cycles and millions of other factors.
But it is still demand, supply and the law of supply/demand that shapes market prices
This leaves only 2 questions:
1. Who formulated demand and to what extent.
2. and who, and to what extent, formulated supply.
The Freemasons
Or reptiloids.
Complete mush in the head. A level (support/resistance) is a horizontal line on a chart that has some properties. If the properties are of interest, you can continue the discussion.
I meant trend lines. They have no range, as the internet teaches, (near the trend line, on one side and on the other side, +/- some % where price can supposedly go), so lines have no such range. But levels do. The larger is the timeframe of the level, the wider is this range. Inet writes "Monthly, weekly, and daily levels on small TFs (M5/M15/H1) - it's not a horizontal line, but a horizontal price area.
That's what I wrote about.
And if you think it is incorrect, then please continue discussion about properties, of course!
If talking, then yes. And if you need a solution, then the second one.
Not at all! There is a discussion and there is a statement. The latter is a discussion and the definition is a statement. So I first want to understand what S/P levels are, how they are on the chart, and give them a definition to close the question. Same with the concept of trend and flat. Well, in this thread specifically s/p.
So if you know the reason for the formation of c/p, the way they are found on the chart, then please clarify. I am part of that category that can draw horizontal lines every 10 pips, watch the price hitting, beating and breaking through each of them and have no idea what they mean. Practical.
For example, there is a new indicator (I think there is one in the Market), that builds S/P levels in a "correct" way, which almost all traders do not understand. Ostensibly a special formula that takes into account many price factors. The author concludes that all that is written on the Internet, and how to build the P/E is usually taught - it's all wrong, while he has come to this formula after 10 years of studying Forex. And he has just an indicator that draws horizontal ranges, most often the size of candlestick shadows, but not always. Again, it's the 'range' of prices that figures, not the specific horizontal line.
The question is, what is the right thing to do?
Leaving. I wasn't asked anything.
The level is not a level but a point, and the point is usually the breakeven point for the entry of large volume. Moreover, the large volume exit from a position, and many traders try to draw levels there as well and lose deposits. In the same way, you can see that the price is always repulsed by a price, for example on the day-a level? level.>How to use it correctly, you need to understand who works at this price-this is the entry volume or its exit.Once you have identified who is who, then you can easily and effortlessly make money at the expense of the large volume. All you have to do is to calculate its breakeven point (protection) and start with it. Mathematically you can not prescribe the conditions for determining the entrance volume, because conditions are always changing (believe me, I know what I'm writing about). Only with your eyes, defining the dynamics of prices, only by looking at how a large volume position is built and where its breakeven point is.
Let's go to the exchange and look at the orders, we can see that the resistance is at 0.1670000, and the nearest support is weak and it is at 0.1620000
till they will not take all the volume from 0.1670000, the price will not go higher, a situation may happen, that the price will go down from here - they cannot take all the volume and it will rollback or reverse.
As for the trend lines, they are just lines on the chart, which have nothing to do with trading and support/resistance too.
Support/Resistance is strictly a horizontal line and most often a specific price +- 1pp
Let's turn to the exchange and look at the orders...
Unless the entire volume from 0.1670000 is selected, the price will not go higher...
I think that calculating the VOLUME on the exchange is a simple task...
But in forex... How do you propose to estimate VOLUMES?...Where can we get the total volume data in forex, not in a separate brokerage house...?
What is the reliability of forex volume information...?
A lot of strategies developed based on mythical forex volumes... But that's not surprising - all the dumb strategies are very much promoted by advertising, especially with the VCs...
a little quote:
this is from an article on Singh Sarao. I am of the opinion that after him the levels became virtual, you can't always find them in the glass (fishermen shouldn't make noise where the rods are cast!), i.e. you can now only assume where they will end up.
High-frequency trading is another direction in trading, which, for a number of reasons, does not overlap with the usual directions in trading...
That is why HFT should be distinguished as a privileged trading area, as it requires significant funds and connections to develop this area.