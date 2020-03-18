Support/resistance levels. How do I identify them? - page 11
I do not know the exact reasons for the levels
the big bid in the cup is at this price
the big bid in the glass stands at this price
It doesn't. An application is not a position, it is only an intention that can be undone.
What's that got to do with it? )))
Well, you expressed the opinion that supposedly the bid in the book can form a level or even a future level, but levels form open positions, not bids. Just corrected. Isn't it so?
the price is chipping away at the big bids in the tumbler.
I was talking about history. why the price was beaten back. and you can't "undo" a bid on history. )
For successful trading in a trade, large risk/profit is important... To do this, you can determine the main trend and within it, on a corrective pullback, open in the direction of the trend on a pullback (reversal from a level), the reversal from the level allows you to catch the price at the moment when it is at the peak of the pullback
I will tell you a ridiculous thing. The level is at the place where there is the least amount of trading. Most of the trading is between levels.
This is indeed a redoubtable thought. It's exactly the opposite. The level is exactly where the most pro-trading has taken place at any given point in time. It is the real trades made (not the bids from the cup, which can be placed and removed by anyone, with any speed). And from this point on there are uncertainties.
1. Let us assume that we have found the place of the given trade from our point of view. OK, what level did we find? Supports, or maybe resistance? What shall we measure it with? Let's say the bids went through more than the Ascans. Are these new sales or stoppages of those who bought some time ago?
2. Suppose that we master the VSA tools (horizontal volumes, profiles, deltas, all this). We change the depth of data requested - the numbers change. Sometimes drastically. Change TF - data changes. Definitely drastically. Let's look at volumes at other sites - the figures there are completely different.
It's exactly the opposite. A level is exactly where there has been the most pro-trading at some point in time.
Mikhail, the whole question is about terminology. When I talk about pro-trading, I mean price staying in one area for a long time. No more than that. And if you look at the chart, you can really see that there are areas where the price makes a long noise and then quickly moves to another area. Those areas that the price flies over like scalded or bounces back are the levels. All trades occur between levels. The price is afraid of hitting them.
Trading volumes are another matter. I don't know where they are, and it is unlikely that anyone knows where they are in forex. Maybe, the maximum volumes are at the levels, they do not shoot like that for a reason. Or maybe not, I do not know. You have to ask the experts in the virtual pit.
1. If the price is higher at the moment - support if lower - resistance
2. If the depth of the requested data is the same, switching the TF does not change it, and this is the trick.