Michael, I'm sorry, I don't understand you. Do you agree with what I wrote or vice versa? Can you elaborate on your point?
I didn't say anything about the level being at the round price being untouchable. It's just that the price appears less frequently here. Perhaps for the reason you mentioned. Also, the level may not be at the round price. I do not see any contradiction with your statement.
Mikhail, I updated the previous post there, sorry. I understood everything you said. It is correct, but there is no contradiction.
Where the volume is greater, the level is stronger and they are formed only in this way and in no other way
Let me tell you a ridiculous thing. The level is where there is the least amount of trading. Most of the trading is between levels.
The price flies in these places. These are the real levels. The rest are a set of positions to overcome them.
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Not true. :-)
These are the levels determined solely by thechanalysis:
So you define an extremum to which the price has not been in that location, as in the example over 110 days ago, and its breach is a level breach? Interesting. It is also an option. It is based on old extrema.