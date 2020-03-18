Support/resistance levels. How do I identify them? - page 8

Serqey Nikitin:

I think it's a simple task to calculate volumes in the stock market....

But in forex... How do you propose to estimate the VOLUMES... Where can we get the total volume data in forex and not in a separate DC...?

What is the reliability of forex volume information...?


A lot of strategies developed based on mythical forex volumes... But it's not surprising - all dumb strategies are very much promoted by advertising, especially with the help of DCs...

Volumes on forex total - Bank for International Settlements - BIS , three years BIS reports. The question is in which direction the market moves - a synthetic product that takes into account the realities of world trade, the % of currencies involved in this process , lobbying ( supporting ) their own currencies - sanctions political risks .

 
Veniamin Skrepkov:

These are statistics... And we are interested in the NOW information about the market to make momentary decisions according to a strategy based on volumes...
 
Serqey Nikitin:

SME futures

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

CME futures

Perhaps futures provide NOTHING in terms of volume information... But that is a OTHER market... and I suspect that that information is not good for forex decision making...
 
Banks (operators) have information about real volumes, box-buy - box-sell is used to implement the strategy of the day. And this information is not publicly available, when trading in the "pit" employees with customer requests did not have the right to make phone calls and disclosure of information on open interest, i.e. they have the volumes on hand and could predict which way the market will go.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

If the properties are of interest, you can continue the discussion.

Yes, Alexey. It is the properties we are interested in. Can you tell us about them, please?

 
Ivan Butko:

So I first want to understand what C/P levels are, how they are on the chart, and define them to close the question.

I don't know the exact causes of levels, but I do know one thing. Price is less likely to be on the level line, and longer between levels. The area/range of a level is almost the exact price, plus or minus a few pips.

And there is another property, levels often coincide with round prices. Or are close to them.

 
Here is where you are completely wrong!!!! It is the currency futures that is fundamental to the spot market price. So, the only adequate information is in the futures market, which has not only volume information, but also delta and open interest. IMHO
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

I don't know the exact causes of levels, but I do know one thing. Price is less likely to be at the level line, and longer between levels. The area/range of a level is almost the exact price, plus or minus a few pips.

And there is another property, levels often coincide with round prices. Or are close to them.

No way???? Really??? Take a look at the option strikes on the currency of your choice and you will be extremely surprised. The strike is essentially the target and they usually lie exactly in round numbers.
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
No way???? Really???

Michael, I'm sorry, I don't understand you. Do you agree with what I wrote or vice versa? Can you elaborate on your point?

I didn't say anything about the level being on the round price being untouchable. It's just that the price appears less frequently here. Probably for the reason you mentioned, i.e. price makes noise between levels and at a level it may turn or shoot further.

Also the level may not be at a round price. I don't see any contradiction with your statement.

