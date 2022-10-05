Forex is a scam

Below are pictures of my 6 different drained accounts with a few kilobucks.

On different pairs.

At different times.

The last picture is the current euro.

A coincidence? I don't think so )


 
I see. Then go to the factory, it's all fair.)

 
Hm... Well, you bet, on a downtrend to go long...

Continue this practice until the full enlightenment...

Plenty of money, why not drain it?


Where is the deception?

 

It's a long shot.

Everyone's been through that

but in this case, there's not even a hint of talent.

of course to the factory

 
Everyone has pictures like that.
 
You need more training on the demo. And less emotionally. I don't know why you were buying when you clearly see a false-breakout and two big bearish candlesticks.


Of course it is very easy to analyse the history but if you train for a long time you may learn to identify such cases in real time.

The last one is an extreme case, emotions are too high, otherwise it's hard to explain why it is necessary to average purchases on the downtrend. As for the deception, I completely agree, bulls need to deceive bears to make money on price differences. Forex does not generate money on its own, the money flows from one pocket to another. To make profit, one has to lose.

[Deleted]  
You're doing the same things and you want different results. Try not averaging, for starters. At the very least, this should slow down the drain.

 
He's talking about the fact that once the price goes down, it immediately turns around.
 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
Yes it's about the price reversing immediately after the plunge.

+1

The only one who made a good point. Unfortunately, the law of the falling sandwich works here.

 
Yes, forex is a scam, but in a different sense. It creates the illusion of easy money. You do not have to strain yourself, you do not have to study its patterns, you do not have to train on a demo account. Why? I am not like the others, I am special, I am lucky, and the money will flow into my pocket by itself. The main thing is to quickly press the BUY and SELL buttons...)))
 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
Yeah, he means that after a loss, the price reverses immediately.

Just a broker passing on information about his positions to the market maker, who moves the market however he wants to dump the guy.

It's all clear!

