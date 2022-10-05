Forex is a scam
Below are pictures of my 6 different drained accounts with a few kilobucks.
On different pairs.
At different times.
The last picture is the current euro.
A coincidence? I don't think so )
Hm... Well, you bet, on a downtrend to go long...
Continue this practice until the full enlightenment...
Plenty of money, why not drain it?
Where is the deception?
It's a long shot.
Everyone's been through that
but in this case, there's not even a hint of talent.
of course to the factory
You need more training on the demo. And less emotionally. I don't know why you were buying when you clearly see a false-breakout and two big bearish candlesticks.
Of course it is very easy to analyse the history but if you train for a long time you may learn to identify such cases in real time.
The last one is an extreme case, emotions are too high, otherwise it's hard to explain why it is necessary to average purchases on the downtrend. As for the deception, I completely agree, bulls need to deceive bears to make money on price differences. Forex does not generate money on its own, the money flows from one pocket to another. To make profit, one has to lose.
You're doing the same things and you want different results. Try not averaging, for starters. At the very least, this should slow down the drain.
Yes it's about the price reversing immediately after the plunge.
+1
The only one who made a good point. Unfortunately, the law of the falling sandwich works here.
Yeah, he means that after a loss, the price reverses immediately.
Just a broker passing on information about his positions to the market maker, who moves the market however he wants to dump the guy.
It's all clear!
