Forex is a scam - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there any mention of forex in this cheerful picture?
Judging by the comments in this thread, only the author trades for real. The others go around forex: coding, selling, teaching, advising, etc. ))
I guess it does.
Is there any mention of forex in this cheerful picture?
I guess it does.
Yes, it's an international conspiracy to take your stops.
Is there any mention of forex in this cheerful picture?
I guess it does.
And on the subject.
You can also read that those guys in the picture sit in the CME division and wait until your position appears in the market and drive the price against it
https://www.cmegroup.com/designated-contract-market.html#cme
And on the subject.
You can also read that those guys in the picture sit in the CME division and wait until your position appears in the market and drive the price against it
https://www.cmegroup.com/designated-contract-market.html#cme
Also, the coronavirus was organised precisely for the purpose of draining the accounts of the topicstarter.
What does this have to do with the coronavirus? If some of the accounts were leaked before it. Is it like an alcoholic always has a holiday?
I gave you pictures of the facts.
I don't care how any of the gurus here take them.
What does this have to do with the coronavirus? If some of the accounts were drained before it. Is it like an alcoholic always has a holiday?
I gave you pictures of the facts.
I don't care how any of the gurus here take them.
There are no facts there, there is amateurism. The pictures show exactly what the purchase of oil is now.
What does this have to do with the coronavirus? If some of the accounts were drained before it. Is it like an alcoholic always has a holiday?
I gave you pictures of the facts.
I don't care how any of the gurus here take it.
Well, then it's definitely Soros. He's tapping your phone and watching you through the window.
Coronavirus has nothing to do with it. It has nothing to do with the dealer, the broker, Soros or any of the world events - none of them have anything to do with your account being drained - only you.
I used to think so too in my younger trading days. So did an acquaintance of mine, a friend, so to speak. Then we started cross-checking quotes. First at each other, then we realised we were at the same broker. So we went online and looked up history.
This is where we started to blame God (God forgive us). The quotes on the Internet were not much different from our broker's. There must have been about a billion terminals. Maybe less.
Then I realised I was the stupid one. He wasn't. We almost had a fight. A conspiracy theory prevailed. And everyone stuck to their opinions.
I haven't questioned it since. :)
I used to manage client accounts at a well-known brokerage house. I traded exclusively with robots, I had a lot of accounts and I worked for my clients and myself (I didn't lose points for the good of the brokerage company). But once I noticed that the quotes were different for different clients... Yes, the differences were 1-3 point 4 digits. But they were! I made screenshots and went to show them to managers. But they didn't really care.
If you are trading forex you are trading through a kitchen.
1-3 pips maybe once there were. Few people do it now - all the clients have become 'smart'.
The topikstarter broke the main rule of trading - cut losses and let profits grow, and as a result - ruined his karma.