Judging by the comments in this thread - only the author trades on the real market. The others tend to move in the woods around forex: coding, selling, teaching, giving advice, etc. ))
You're about right.
It's just that they've already left it to the market and aren't trying to understand why.
of course everyone has their own excuse
But the reason is the same and I described it above
It has been explained to him several times that comparing market and DC quotes is enough - it takes a few minutes.
But it is more interesting to spend hours on the forum
The problem is that this is not a trend.
It's a deliberate move to drain my accounts.
If you notice the reversals after the losses, of course.
No MM can help here but delay the essence of understanding what is happening.
No one needs your pennies.
I, for example, on the last strong movements - very well raised, the account was in a strong drawdown, now - in quite moderate.
5 points)))
These entries are not out of the blue.
Everything was fine on a cent account.
I don't know what to think yet.
One in a million or a few hundred million people can make a couple of hundred thousand dollars in a few years.
Well, can you?