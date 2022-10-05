Forex is a scam - page 6
Is the daily volume of forex trading lower than the volume of your accounts? This is speaking about someone needing a drop in the ocean.
What is forex;) For starters... Rhetorical question.
Do the quotes of your brokerage company coincide with forex quotes?
It doesn't matter. Movements "against" are always there. Everywhere) And until they squeeze out, they will go against.
The problem is, it's not a trend.
It's a deliberate move to drain my accounts.
If you notice the reversals after the losses.
I don't have an MM, it only delays the understanding of what's going on.
To avoid it,learn to control yourself. Put to account what is not critical to lose. Experience takes money. You have to pay for everything, always.
You need to look foryour own options andonly for yourself. Look at different options/markets. You have to broaden your horizons.
Note: if you trade (speculate/gambling) not on your own, but with leverage, any (even if leverage on forex as an "idea" will be, any leverage from 2 to 3000+), you will not be able to earn. Ever. It's temporary, your profits) You have to take that into account anduse it too ;)
P.S. Even with no leverage and not in forex, earning is almost unrealistic. By active trading in the long term (at a distance)...
Think.
See my first post.
Picture number 6 on the eurusd with the account drained and what the price is now.
It's as accurate as a drugstore.)
Paranoia? Let it be so)
Once again - if your DC quotes are the same as forex quotes, then paranoia.
It's a matter of a few minutes to download and compare.
If there is a difference - it means that the kitchen cheats, although those times are long gone
Artem, the point is that traders behave in much the same way, in a standard way.
If the price goes up, they will sell.
This greatly simplifies and standardises the understanding of drops in the sea.
That is, it doesn't matter how much is in the account, what matters is where it goes.
In other cases, you get a lock.
My dc is leaking my poses to the great bill eater.
haa haa))
This is where we started to blame God (God forgive us). The quotes on the Internet were not much different from our broker's. There must have been about a billion terminals. Maybe less.
Then I realised I was the stupid one. He wasn't. We almost had a fight. A conspiracy theory prevailed. And everyone stuck to their opinions.
I haven't questioned it since. :)
These entries are not out of the blue.
Everything was fine on the cent account.
I don't even know what to think yet.
:)))
I think it's Soros moving the market against you.
Or the Rothschilds.