You can cheat the market, there are a couple of things that the market cannot resist. the first one is not allowed to go against the trend (it's written in every book), and the second thing, the most important. what is a flat?
It's important to get rid of the obsession that you have a favorite instrument, you shouldn't have it, where your favorite instrument is, there will be your favorite side of the deal, depending on the time of year or the weather.
What is a flat on the H1 if you look at it on the M5?
on M5 scalpers, hardly a good systematic trade,
I think it's better to open a position in the morning after the spread stabilizes and after closing.
When you open the day, you need to know exactly where your robot will open the position, open in the morning after the spread stabilizes, and after the close, do not open by this symbol on that day.
There is even a logical explanation.
Or you can, on the assumption that "everybody loses", open against everybody. But the main thing here is to get out in time.
Dreamers... How do you know exactly where everyone loses? ))
Remember one of the first rules of forex - if you see a buy, you have to sell, but who goes against common sense) that's where they lose.
I also lost a lot the next day, I did exactly the opposite and I also lost, such a manual trade.
They lose on spread and commissions. If there were none, the profit of all traders in the market would be 0 :)
No, the account is always limited and take profit is bottomless,
in trading it is just the opposite for many)) Paradox