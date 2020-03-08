Signals. Account monitoring. - page 6
Maybe someone has encountered this nuance and can help me! There is a signal on a live account. It was originally billed as free, but now I want to set the subscription price, but I can't do that. Can I change the price at all? Or, if the signal was initially free, it will remain so?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/rules
11. Сигналы на основе реальных счетов доступны только по платной подписке, сигналы на демосчетах доступны только по бесплатной подписке.How did it happen that your signal on the real account became free?
That's a really good question. Maybe because of the cent account?
Quite possibly:
12. Сигналы на основе центовых счетов не могут иметь платной подписки, такие Сигналы доступны только в терминале MetaTrader на бесплатной основе. Определение центового счета происходит автоматически.
Thank you very much for your reply.
OK. In principle, any indicators can be counted or not counted. Consumers of the service will judge the adequacy and convenience by voting with their money. We will see how it goes:).
My main proposal is to change the schedule "Growth". But it seems that I am the only one who thinks it is inadequate:)).
That's another thing. I once on one well-known PAMM service tried to explain the administration about Sharp's and Sortino's kts that one can not be greater than the other by definition.
I realized that nobody cares about all this correctness and they think the way the "boss thinks". Even in scientific papers the same term means different formulas, sometimes completely different, what do you expect from traders).
If you count correctly, according to the means, there will be no such pretty pictures in the top = less subscribers = less profits.
It's considered as a good luck to "enter on a drawdown" ;)
Well, about "less subscribers", I'm not sure:). Maybe it's the other way round. After all, the truth, it bribes, and falsity - scares away:).
Can you tell me please. Is it possible to publish a signal with unclosed positions in the account at the time of publication?(I just see the potential for cheating at this point:))
Balance, funds, in my opinion it's not that important. The ratio of total profit to drawdown. If the profit exceeds the average drawdown, then the trade is quite successful.
That's not what I mean. If you are not publicly flipping the account in terms of equity, but the balance at the time of publication is equal to the initial one (i.e. all positions are blocked). After the publication, the traps are smoothly closed, thus increasing the yield. And close the lots at such a speed, so that the "smart" monitor did not say that too high a yield in a short period of time (or whatever he says)...