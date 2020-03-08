Signals. Account monitoring. - page 2
And actual leverage is the actual ratio of the value of open positions to the funds in the account. Sometimes it is called "leverage in use". Sometimes leverage is the ratio of the value of open positions to the maximum possible leverage. But given that all providers have different leverages, leverage is not our option. We want the "actual" or "leverage in use".
Oh, I see what you mean. I saw that parameter. To be honest, I'm used to MQL5 statistics and when I saw exactly what you've described I didn't find it of much use. At least for now. At the same time the current drawdown percentage chart is a very informative indicator in MC.
Well, this is for subscribers. You are a provider:).
You look at the peaks on the leverage graph (or the value of the max leverage) and you see how much risk was the provider's gain. Even the actual drawdown is not that informative in terms of risk assessment.
There are articles -
----
Thank you. I have scrolled through it. But the "Gain" chart still builds on the balance:).
Read the help, please: How is Gain in Signals calculated?
The leverage used, or in one figure, the maximum leverage used is a good indicator of risk. You look at the peaks in the leverage graph (or the max leverage value) and you see how much risk the provider got his returns at. Even the actual drawdown is not so informative in risk evaluation.
It's a matter of habit. It does not matter provider or not. You, on the contrary, are more accustomed to estimate this leverage, while I am more accustomed to the curve of current drawdown. In fact, it is almost the same thing. And the additional funds tab shows the same deviation from the balance. The only thing missing is the calculation of the so-called leverage, which I personally do not know much about.
I understand how it is calculated. The fact that the influence of balance operations is excluded does not change the essence of the problem. It is not obvious that it is useless to draw the chart by closed positions only. Well,it's more convenient to calculate,of course.... :)
The Gain cannot be plotted online because the Gain chart takes trade results into account. The result of the trade is the closing of the position.
I recommend you learn the basics: Funds, Balance, Gain.
However, the leverage does not matter in this case. If drawdown is calculated correctly and there is also a capital charge, which is considered correct (I haven't quite figured out how it is calculated here), then I guess I can do it without leverage.
The main claim to the "Growth" chart.
The trading result is the state of the account at any given moment. And if you don't close a position with a loss of 90% equity, then 90% equity is still not there.
Well somehow this is not built online, but with some periodicity (if online is not possible). On Flywheel they build, in Alps they build, in EfxOpen they build , who knows how many more build such charts, and MK means it cannot technically? :) Or doesn't it understand?
Here's from the FAQ on signals -
Gain shows the growth of the account balance. The calculation is done in such a way as to exclude the influence of withdrawals and deposits.
I apologise for the irony (as you have started a strange thread ...) - you could write an article on how growth should be constructed (you are an expert in this field, right? practitioner or theorist?). If it's a good article, I'll promote it in the English part of the forum in several threads.