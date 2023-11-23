Looking for patterns - page 70

Renat Akhtyamov:

ELITE or what?

That's right. ZD on the ZX Spectrum. Tang, yaw and all that.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

We used to solder these in the dorm. And there was a cool game called Aelita about a starship.

First home computer was a Spectrum, second was a Robotron. 20th century, what do you want.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

We used to solder these in the dorm. And there was a cool game called Aelita, about a starship.

It wasn't Aelita, it was Elite. I was so hooked on it that I wrote everything I needed into the user's save files. Very entertaining were the programs on Spectrum. It's only 48 Kb, but it makes more sense than terabytes today. There was also a very interesting strategy game called "Laser Squad". We used to play it in teams.

Uladzimir Izerski:

The first home computer was a Spectrum, the second was a Robotron. 20th century, what do you want.

I was thinking tetris or wolf and balls.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's nothing to tell, you've already told about me.

;)

Vitaliy Maznev:

I was hanging on to it in such a way that I prescribed everything I needed in the user's saved files.

Yeah, how old are you guys?

I'm 28.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:


I'm always 18 :)

 
look for signs in the distributions of the increments.
 
Vladimir, well done, you keep Uladzimir on his toes

Tell me what patterns you know. That's interesting.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yeah, how old are you guys?

I'm 28.

Two quills, then I see different thinking, the second one is your "avatar" like in the movie Avatar?)))

