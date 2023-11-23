Looking for patterns - page 70
ELITE or what?
We used to solder these in the dorm. And there was a cool game called Aelita about a starship.
First home computer was a Spectrum, second was a Robotron. 20th century, what do you want.
That's right. ZD on the ZX Spectrum.
Okay. .
There's nothing more to tell, you've already told about me
;)
It wasn't Aelita, it was Elite. I was so hooked on it that I wrote everything I needed into the user's save files. Very entertaining were the programs on Spectrum. It's only 48 Kb, but it makes more sense than terabytes today. There was also a very interesting strategy game called "Laser Squad". We used to play it in teams.
I was hanging on to it in such a way that I prescribed everything I needed in the user's saved files.
Yeah, how old are you guys?
I'm 28.
I'm always 18 :)
I thought it was tetris or wolf and balls.
Vladimir, well done, you keep Uladzimir on his toesTell me what patterns you know. That's interesting.
I thought Tetris or wolf with balls.
Two quills, then I see different thinking, the second one is your "avatar" like in the movie Avatar?)))