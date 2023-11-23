Looking for patterns - page 240
Can you clarify it a little bit, it's not clear.
Well, that's a joke. A trend is only a trend when you can see it, which is history. When the trend lines are broken, the probability, as history shows, of some rules of further behavior is higher than half, but it is not always true.
To me a trend has an impulse nature, with wave accompaniment, similar to Euler's bar game, a minority wins, and this creates waves).
No one wins on forex and no one loses, except small speculators like you and me, whose total deposit is hardly a ppm of the total capital turned in the market in a day.
In forex, serious traders buy and sell real currencies to pay for contracts and to build investment portfolios. Our job is to guess where the price will go and earn on the difference.
It does not affect the price in any way, at all.
There are almost always trend lines up and down at the same time.
It is more important to look at the price section being analysed.
Here is the H1 chart. There are opposite trend lines, broken and unbroken, but the trend is up on the hourly timeframe and down on the older one.
Pattern 3939 confirms up trend, but how long it will last may be seen on the higher TF.
О! ... ?
trend lines are broken the probability is higher than half as the history shows, but it is not always so.
To me a trend has an impulsive nature, with wave accompaniment, similar to Euler's bar game, a minority wins, and that creates waves).
I'm not talking about making money, but about the impact that winning a minority, or even a majority, has on the market. No waves can be created by this winning, or losing, due to the insignificance of its impact on the market.
Even if we lay out here and now an absolutely perfect method of tracking the market, and all together begin to trade by this technique, it will not affect the market. Because it is a methodology of following the market. The market is affected by other methodologies, like Sorres' collapse of the British pound, but those are different methodologies, targets and money.
My point is this.
There are groups of market participants who play by certain rules.
It is easy to recognise them from the chart pattern, you have to go along with them. AI helps. There is no way they can hide from the chart. This is the most important pattern and the Grail is one of them.
And I'm not talking about making money. And I'm not talking about the methodology of tracking the market. Prices fluctuate. Although inputs are usually unidirectional. The movement is created by the inputs and they are unidirectional, impulsive. Fluctuations come from the nature of the market, because there are a lot of traders, their influence is negligible, multidirectional, but there is a synergy of unidirectional random movements. The molecule as a whole is not affected by Brownian motion either).
That's right, and the wind is blowing. It's the same in the market. Only a lot of people are late or in a hurry.)