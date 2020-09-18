On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 182
One thing is clear so far - profits may or may not be forthcoming, it's pretty clear on that.
And as the old laundry detergent advert goes, "If there's no difference, why pay more?" ))
You could, for example, partially cover
Thank you.
I'll show you the focus in real time.
Finally remembered this thread, do you want to continue the tricks, I remembered something not long ago about the focal distance of the ellipse, by the way it's called a trick too. Of course I am far from the exact sciences can you elaborate on this topic if you are still here?
Colleagues, I confess I honestly haven't read the thread, but I want to share my observation. I am a follower of Thomas Demark's Sequent trading strategy, which forms a buy and sell signals in the areas of so-called overbought and oversold. So, to further work with the strategy I needed to separate signals separately for buy and sell. I don't know why, but there were more buy signals on the entire history of the symbol. The signals themselves were more beautiful in their construction. Okay, it would be about stocks and there would be an explanation for that, but this effect was observed for GBPUSD, and of course for all timeframes. That is, there were more buy signals and they were more correct in terms of formation. That's why I started to use BUY signals as the main ones for further work. That is, if you ask about the unequal probability between buying and selling. Then I think yes, such a skew takes place on currency pairs as well, which is confirmed by the statistics of the quite normal Sequent strategy.
There are no overbought and oversold zones.
All oscillators are based on trend tracking - if prices have been declining for a long time, it is kind of oversold and vice versa.
The prevalence of buy signals is simply a reflection of the fall in the pound as a result of all the events around Brexit
Overbought/oversold oscillator readings are critical price levels, with all that implies. Either a bounce or a breakout.
There is no statistical basis for these "critical levels". Any horizontal straight line on the chart is either a bounce or a breakout. I don't care if you draw it through every point.
It may well be, but it is not natural to observe this effect over the course of several years on lower TFs.
You don't want to continue with the tricks.
Quite possibly, it is not natural to see this effect over a number of years on the lower TF.
The whole Brexit thing has been going on for how long?
I have a robot using this strategy.
That's how robots "work" for everyone - a million curves in the tester, but no money