Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
2021.05.07 16:13
Trading Status: Signal will be archived due to a long-term lack of trading activity
trading activity (Profit Dealer Alpari) was on 04.05.2021 and today 07.05.2021
I hope this is a misunderstanding and the signal will be restored
Sincerely Alexey
Try to work out how many signals you have been (will be) disconnected and which ones have activity.
Start here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/my/all
Try to work out how many signals you have (will be) disabled and which ones have activity.
Start from here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/my/all
Dear Marsel Thank you for responding! Please restore the Profit Dealer Alpari signal, it has activity, I deleted another signal
Dear Marsel Thank you for responding ! Please restore the signal Profit Dealer Alpari it has the activity of another signal I deleted
You can do it yourself
You can do it yourself
All ok, the signal has been restored Thank you very much!
Paid the money for the indicator. They were frozen for 7 days. On the day I received the indicator, the cost has increased.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PURCHASED INDICATOR?
I read the instructions again. Repeated each instruction point by point. After I clicked on "Install" I heard a beep and nothing was downloaded.
MT5 gives me a monthly download. The author of the indicator writes that the price is old. And in MT5, the indicator hangs two times in the table, although I have cancelled one.
What should I do? How do I download? I'm repeating everything I did according to the instructions.
Paid the money for the indicator. They were frozen for 7 days. On the day I received the indicator, the cost has increased.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PURCHASED INDICATOR?
I read the instructions again. Repeated each instruction point by point. After I clicked on "Install" I heard a beep and nothing was downloaded.
MT5 gives a monthly download. The author of the indicator writes that the price is old. And in MT5, the indicator hangs two times in the table, although I have cancelled one.
What should I do? How do I download? I have followed the instructions.
Do you have one profile/account on this forum?
Did you buy on it?
Check - do you have an indicator here?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kopeyka2/market
----------------
If it's shown in your profile as bought activation, then log in to Community tab with your forum username and password.
Your forum login is kopeyka2 (don't use email to login into the Community tab).
Then check all the settings like I did in my posts (do it step by step, like in the posts):
Read more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
...
1. I joined the Community:
2. and checked in the Metatrader log:
3. I checked installed Internet Explorer on my computer:
4. I checked the Internet Explorer settings: yes, I can use chat without problems, sending/receiving messages:
5. The "Signal" tab is working:
6. The Market tab works:
If for some reason (e.g. - you have installed a new Metatrader, or reinstalled, or installed on another computer, and so on) you do not see the products you bought in the Market tab, do the following:
----------------
... And in MT5 the indicator hangs in the table two times, although I cancelled one. ...
Is it hanging here (there's a table)?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kopeyka2/market
There is no direct refund on Market. There is only automatic refund for products bought (not rented) but not activated, and provided 7 days have not passed since purchase (funds are refunded to mql5 profile/account).
Do you have one profile/account here on the forum?
Have you bought into it?
Check - do you have an indicator here?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kopeyka2/market
----------------
If it's shown in your profile as bought by activations, then log in to Community tab with your forum login and password.
Your forum login is kopeyka2 (don't use email to login into the Community tab).
Then check all the settings like I did in my posts (do it step by step, like in the posts):
Read more -
If for some reason (for example - you have installed a new Metatrader, or reinstalled, or installed on another computer, and so on) you do not see your purchased products in the Market tab, do the following:
----------------
Here it hangs (there is a table)?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kopeyka2/market
There is no direct refund on Market. There is only automatic refund for products bought (not rented) but not activated, and as long as 7 days have not passed since purchase (funds are refunded to mql5 profile/account).
I have the Yandex browser activated. I'm going to try it out now.
I have the Yandex browser activated. I am about to try it out.
I had EDGE and Yandex. Edge I uninstalled and Explorer 11 won't start. In short the problem with IE 11 is full blown!!!
There's Gogle Chrom and yandex. How else can I get an indicator?CANNOT REINSTALL INTERNET EXPLORER!!!!!! WINDOWS 10 HOUM
I had EDGE and Yandex. Edge I uninstalled but Explorer 11 won't start. In short the problem with IE 11 is full blown!!!
There's Gogle Chrom and yandex. How else can I get an indicator?
Metatrader uses Edge or Internet Explorer (preferably IE version 11 or higher) in tabs.
And it also depends on what kind of Windows you have, and for MT4 or for MT5 the indicator is installed (which Metatrader).
You can check it yourself according to post #8, or so the post (machine translation from English):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, you should first of all show the first three lines from the "Journal" tab.
(Highlight these lines, copy to clipboard and paste into message using ). It should go like this:
----------------
That's all the information I can give you.
If you need more help, you'd better open a separate branch and post there what I've posted for info with screenshots (starting with an estimation of your Windows, a screenshot of login to the Community tab and information from the log of successful login, a screenshot from your profile that the indicator was bought and it is in your profile, and so on - that's what I made with screenshots). Without this technical information no one deals with the situation (I speak from experience).
First try it yourself: read my posts again, install IE 11 (or uninstall it and install it again), install Edge, and go through my posts doing the same as I did.