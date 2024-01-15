Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 32
It would be interesting if with every Windows patch you had to recompile all the software for it.
If the software is licensed, it will update itself, but it cannot be the same with the Market, because the .ex4 / .ex5 files are given there.
For your own consumption, use any version and age of compiled code.
But it is unwise to sell programs compiled with outdated builds in the marketplace. That is why we patiently ask the authors to update their products.
Loss of source code is not a justification for keeping 5-7 year old versions of programs in the marketplace.
People in the shop look at and choose the freshest products and don't choose older ones.
As long as the market has its own rotation system, users can be shown old products, traffic is generated, and products are not bought as they would be with new products or recently updated ones.
This is an unreasonable use of resources. As a measure - exclude products older than 2 years from the ranking (or pessimize them in red). Find them only by searching or direct link from the author's page. Then everyone will be updated and rotation will be more efficient.
Another thing is that, a random example from the marketplace
Here you can't see when the product has been updated, and it was updated a couple of weeks ago.
The user may leave the page without fully exploring the design elements where the update date line is hidden.
Although, for me, removal is too serious a measure, as feedback, discussion and download stats are lost.
Better to translate "Remove from the storefront" and not let it be published until an approved build is available.
From this position, it would be nice to display info on which build is compiled.
For the last two builds in which compiled - charge extra rating and somewhere to notify. For old builds - to pessimize the rating.
In short, there is much to think about, but put in order on the market - it is vital. The most difficult process for any company is to get rid of junk. That is why new companies are growing fast, they have little junk, they are on the wave.
UPD. no products over 1 year old should be allowed in the top 500. Who wants to see junk? Its purchasing efficiency is clearly lower than a similar product released recently.
Don't make up nonsense... I've never advertised my advisers anywhere, but here's one recently bought. Its rating is 604 and it was published in February 2020. So, the freshness does not affect the marketability, it's not mouldy cheese. It's the advertising that has an impact...
ps; And no one removes them, they hide them from the showcase. I have 3 hidden, 2 of them I hid myself, and the third also could not recompile due to loss of source code.
As one possibility: A buyer buys a product, has a question, starts writing to the author, and the author is dead or something.
In the end, he pays the money, but cannot use it.
This is a good step on the part of the administration: if there is a product update, then he has a living author and possible support.
For this purpose, the market holds the author's payment for a week. The buyer can easily make a refund during this period. Yes and test the demo version for what? But I have not had such problems. If even they arose I would have written it anew (my robots and code in my head). I'm respectful to my customers. Except to rewrite 20 works (which I have disappeared) ?????????. I realised it had nothing to do with the compiler and build. They were all cheaper than 30 quid and that's the minimum price now. If I had written updates I would have had to change the price as well or the site wouldn't have missed them.
How do win7 properties change (release date 2009)? And when will RSI and MA disappear from the terminal (I can't tell the date of their release) If tool works in any build without problems, what is the problem? I have software that refuses to work after compilation (no errors). I cannot find the reason. I really want to upgrade. So I have to use it as it is. And the problem is the price. Gone are all the jobs cheaper than 30 c.u. Now it's the minimum price. Those that were written one of the first (for the Market) live and do not grieve. And they are not asked to recompile.