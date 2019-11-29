So still, what is the product from the marketplace linked to? - page 3
Why?
Because it's the right way - you want to do something: buy a product, sign up for a signal - you have to do it from the terminal. So there is no confusion.
This is how one installs from Metatrader (to which one wants to install). And buy from Metatrader (and then install on others from Metatrader too).
You don't need to mess with people's heads. And you can download and buy it at will, either from the website via a browser or from a terminal. There is no difference.
Now I can't remember in detail, but when you download through the browser, a window appears with a choice of where to put it. And in this window there is a checkbox "Remember the choice" or something similar. If it is checked, then the next time you download it there will be no questions.
Disable it by changing the name of folder in which it downloads by default. Then when this window appears uncheck the box and then you can return the name of the folder where the terminal is installed.
That's not quite right. When downloading via the browser, it prompts like "I have MT5 installed" and when clicked it launches the terminal. Only it's not the user who chooses which one, it's who doesn't. The last one installed does not start. I have an assumption that it is the latest build that is launched. And the fact that this is a beta and I have it only for information - no one is interested.
Moderators tend to answer the same questions on the forum for years (and questions change over the years).
So - a question like "I bought from the site and am trying to install from the site on one Metatrader, but another one opens" - has been gone for a year.
Now the main questions are.
---------------
Now there's a different clientele: people have jobs, are busy with their families and maybe some part-time work, and don't "live" with all the things we discuss here on the forum.
They download Metatrader, see that everything they need is there, and that's it.
And if you start explaining to them that "you can disable it by changing the name of the folder in which it downloads by default ...", they will simply uninstall Metatrader, and go away to work.
You must install it on each terminal (download to one and run, download to the second and run).
There is only one folder! If you have downloaded on one, you can't download from another, because the destination already has this indicator.
After upgrading to 1903 was exactly the same situation. But then I cheated and this indicator worked fine even in 4 terminals.
Here is a folder, and there downloaded from Market to Metatrader -
Oh how often and oh how not all moderators are right... And some should be promoted to rookie status. No innuendo.
Here's everything I said in pictures:
Download, --> I have MT5, next.
Uncheck the box, click the select button, the explorer opens
There are several terminals in the MetaTrader 5 folder. At this point select the one you want to put in.
You can use this instruction for the next few years.
I repeat: If there was a tick in the first pic, to uncheck it, change the name of the default download folder. Start the download. If you can't find terminal by remembered path, you will be offered to choose from available ones. Remove this checkbox at this point, select the terminal where the product is to be downloaded and at the next download it will be proposed to select the terminal where to install it...
That's right, all that's left is to do such a post once a week for example as an answer to regular user questions, and then be surprised that everyone asks the same thing for two years for example. And answer them for two years with a correct post without mocking and hints (without even thinking "between the lines" that "something is wrong with our client") ...
I have already noted that questions about this stopped - when one of the answers to the question "how to install the indicator I bought from the Market page to another Metatrader, not the one I have constantly open" - was the recommendation to install everything from Metatrader, not from the web page to Metatrader.
That is, it's been a year since they asked.
---------------
Have you ever answered the same questions to clients on the forum several times a week for a year or two for example?
And I have answered (there was and every day I answered). And the questions are all the same. And the clients are not mine ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
So all the same, what is the product from the marketplace tied to?
Alexey Viktorov, 2019.11.22 19:09
You can download and buy it at will. You can download and buy it at will, either from the website through the browser or from the terminal. There is no difference.
...
There is a difference (maybe not for you):
It doesn't say who the client is (yours or another merchant's)... So we moderators answer all questions in a row (and the questions are all the same) ...
----------------
You just can not make a post without malice, and have you any idea how many times I answer the same thing? More than 10 years ...
----------------
Because if you do everything from the terminal, the user may have questions, but their number and repeatability per year is incomparably lower than if they do everything via web pages for example.
In pictures:
After clicking on "Yes, I have...." it just starts the terminal. It doesn't ask any more questions. Also, as I said before, yesterday the MQ-demo terminal started and today the alpha terminal started.????
Sergey, what's the use of you moaning about it? Get the terminal selection window to open. If you have to rename several folders, do so.
I repeat: If once there was a checkbox on the first picture, to uncheck it you need to change the name of the folder in which the default download is going. Start the download. If you can't find terminal by remembered path, you will be offered to choose from available ones. Remove this checkbox at this point, select the terminal where the product is to be downloaded and at the next download it will be proposed to select the terminal where to install it...
And further this window will appear until a checkbox is accidentally checked. It can't hurt to keep an eye on it.