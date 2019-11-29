So still, what is the product from the marketplace linked to? - page 7

Please make a screenshot of the task manager, showing two running terminals with the described situation - in one of them the indicator from the market is running, in the other one it is not.

Ilyas:

Please make a screenshot of task manager, showing two running terminals where the described situation is reproduced - in one of them the indicator from the market is running, in the other one it is not

Observe.


 
Please show the terminals on the details tab
Ilyas:
Please show the terminals on the details tab

Please.


Something is starting to emerge - one has "Disabled" and the other "Not allowed". Could that be it? How to fix it?
 
Сергей Таболин:
Something is starting to emerge - one has "Disabled" and the other "Not allowed". Could that be it? How to fix it?

You are running one of the terminals as Administrator - this is the reason for the different behaviour.

Ilyas:

You're running one of the terminals as Administrator - that's the reason for different behavior.

Quite possibly, but the rights have nothing to do with the hardware configuration. )))

I'm going to check something and report.

Here's how it works.

The Administrator's rights don't affect the situation in any way.

It's the Account Controls that are messing things up. I had MT#1 and MT#3 installed when I was the only user on the computer. And MT#2 and MT#3 from MQ were installed after adding another user.

I've now disabled UAC and on all terminals the "problem" indicator from the market is running safely.

Added: Turned Control back on - situation is back to the original state. Reinstalled MT#1 and MT#3 under root, removed and reinstalled indicator from marketplace - runs from shared folder on all terminals.

What is the conclusion?

The product in the Market is tied not only to the hardware, but also to the presence / absence (their number) of users of this hardware (not the account, because it has not changed) !

In my opinion, this is a clear overkill.

