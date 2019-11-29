So still, what is the product from the marketplace linked to?
most likely the product is linked to a unique terminal name (expressed in numbers) which is made up of the hardware and the terminal which has a signature (DC, broker, MQL)
on one computer may be a lot of MT and a product has a limited number of activations (activation is adding a product to the terminal, not to a computer).
If you are wrong please correct me.
(i used to write a prog to sync files via microsoft cloud on terminal installed on PC and tablet)
noticed each terminal has its own unique path, even if the terminal is removed/installed again, but this could be affected by the version of the wind.
Claims that a product from the marketplace is tied to hardware (computer) are highly questionable.
No. It doesn't work either.
Does thisHMA5 by itself work everywhere?
No. It works on two, but it doesn't work on the reinstalled one.
The free ones are not tied to anything. They are perfectly replicated from the marketplace by profile resources.
It's supposed to, but... Here's a live example, and how do you fix it... ?
You're making an erroneous assertion.Try again and check all terms and conditions, please.
I've encountered this before. Then somehow through a tambourine got the marketplace indicator to work on all terminals (it's the same for all).
What are the conditions? The product is free. Downloaded from the Market directly on this computer. What else has not been fulfilled?
So maybe the indicator is glitchy )
What do you mean by glitchy? In terms of installation? )))
Went to the indicator page,
Bought. "Download" for some reason opens MetaQuotes-Demo terminal (although it is not my authorization on the site). Why it is him? Even if another terminal is already open.
I downloaded the free HMA5 indicator and used it to make my own.
All is well, but yesterday one of my terminals crashed when trying to optimize all ticks. My computer froze and I had to reboot it. After the reboot terminal categorically refused to connect to the server.
I uninstalled it completely (deleting all data and settings) and installed it from scratch.
I started it and tried to load my indicator but it wouldn't work!
I start another terminal, apply my indicator - it works!
Why is it so?
I will now try to recompile it and see what happens.