In pictures:
After clicking on "Yes, I have...." it just starts the terminal. It doesn't ask any more questions. Also, as said before, yesterday the MQ-demo terminal started and today the alpha terminal started.????
Install the product from Market directly from the terminal.
Here is the folder, and there is the downloaded from Market to Metatrader -
Do you seriously think I don't know how and where to install? )))
I downloaded a free indicator from Market. It is tied to the hardware.
Why does it work on one hardware, but not on the other?
Obvious conclusion - it binds, at least not only to the hardware...
What do you mean? Have you done a folder link in the operating system?
That's right, the only thing left is to make such a post once a week for example as an answer to regular user questions, and then be surprised that everyone has been asking the same thing for two years for example. And answer them for two years with a correct post without mocking and innuendo.
I answered without mocking and innuendo how to download the product from the browser. You insist on imposing your opinion.
You just can not make a post without malice, and imagine how many times I respond to the same thing? More than 10 years ...
And repeated, with absolutely no malice or innuendo as to how to do it. But the imposition of one's opinion does not stop. The man wants to do it the way he wants to do it. Why try to force him to do otherwise? Just because you want it that way?
Sergiy, what's the use of your lamentation about it? Just open the window to select a terminal. If you have to rename some folders, do that.
And in the future this window will appear until you accidentally checkbox. It doesn't hurt to keep an eye on it.
Because this is the right way - you want to do something: buy a product, sign up for a signal - you have to do it from the terminal. So there would be no confusion.
If I had default terminals each with their own folders of indicators, Expert Advisors, etc., then the installation of the above indicator from each terminal would solve the problem.
But the problem is in the binding of the products, not only to the hardware.
What do you mean? Did you link the folders in the operating system?
After installing the terminal, I immediately create symlinks to the shared folders. I start the terminal and all the shared indicators, EAs.... Are in place and running. Except for the ones downloaded from the marketplace.
What are the conclusions?
Especially downloading, in my opinion, is better via the browser. And then put it in a shared folder. And how to make all terminals inaccessible, you know better. But I guess I'll have to put one terminal without links to shared folders.
OK. MQ-demo is standalone. I will download from it now.
Transferring the downloaded indicator to a shared folder did not lead to anything.
I installed the indicator on the first Metatrader, it appeared in the Market folder (a Market folder was created there in the indicators) and the indicator is attached to the chart. For the sake of the experiment - I restarted the computer - the Market folder did not appear in another MetaTrader by itself. That is, I had to install the same indicator in another MetaTrader. And the folder appeared there too (with the indicator), but it was not common for all, but separate for each Metatrader.
Two MT5, and two Market indicator folders: one for each Metatrader:
Most likely you are transferring the downloaded demo EX5 file to different computers.
Whether explicitly or implicitly, you are mistaken: