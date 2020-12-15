Installing MT4 with playonmac - login always fails no matter what
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hi
i downloaded mt4 and playonmac, installed it on macbook pro (macOS catalina), seems to work all fine, it asks me for login
but no matter what broker or login data i use it results always with this:
can you tell me if this just doesnt work or do i have to get the login from metatrader? where?
THANKS A LOT FOR YOUR HELP!