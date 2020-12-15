Installing MT4 with playonmac - login always fails no matter what

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hi

i downloaded mt4 and playonmac, installed it on macbook pro (macOS catalina), seems to work all fine, it asks me for login 

server login password

but no matter what broker or login data i use it results always with this:

error


can you tell me if this just doesnt work or do i have to get the login from metatrader? where?


THANKS A LOT FOR YOUR HELP!

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