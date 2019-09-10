Ability to Switch Chart to a Different Pair
1. drag needed symbol from MarketWatch and drop on the chart
2. left down corner of the chart (mouse coursor looks as arrow with "CHF,5") double click or press enter key, input symbol name and press enter
2. left down corner of the chart (mouse coursor looks as arrow with "CHF,5") double click or press enter key, input symbol name and press enter
Hey! It works!... Cool. How did I miss that?
Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh
Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh
SteveJones2 :
Hey! It works!... Cool. How did I miss that?
Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh
Hey! It works!... Cool. How did I miss that?
Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh
hi, please help with mine. Having MANY charts in one window, same pair in different time frames. Any way to quickly drag or automate switching all to another pair?
Thanks.
can u show me a chart copy please
This is my Mt4 chart attached. can you show me where to put "CHF,1hour"
Files:
fx_chart.png 101 kb
Thanks a Lot
Forex Trader:<ex4 file deleted>
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Sometimes, you just want to take a quick look at another pair, which has the same chart layout and same indicators, without having to open a new chart - load a template - or load all the same indicators. Its just easier to click a button to quickly view another currency pair in the same chart windo, with the same time frame, which has the same layout and indicators already set for you. Many other platforms have this basic capability to quickly switch a chart to a different pair.
Could this feature be added relatively easy?