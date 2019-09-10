Ability to Switch Chart to a Different Pair

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Ever since I became a trader, and having used several platforms, I've needed sometimes to quickly switch a chart to a different currency pair. That way, you don't have to actually open a new chart all the time.

Sometimes, you just want to take a quick look at another pair, which has the same chart layout and same indicators, without having to open a new chart - load a template - or load all the same indicators. Its just easier to click a button to quickly view another currency pair in the same chart windo, with the same time frame, which has the same layout and indicators already set for you. Many other platforms have this basic capability to quickly switch a chart to a different pair.

Could this feature be added relatively easy?
 
1. drag needed symbol from MarketWatch and drop on the chart
2. left down corner of the chart (mouse coursor looks as arrow with "CHF,5") double click or press enter key, input symbol name and press enter
 
Hey! It works!... Cool. How did I miss that?

Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh
 
SteveJones2 :
Hey! It works!... Cool. How did I miss that?

Thank you. You're fast. :o) heh, heh

hi, please help with mine. Having MANY charts in one window, same pair in different time frames. Any way to quickly drag or automate switching all to another pair?

Thanks.

 
can u show me a chart copy please
 
This is my Mt4 chart attached. can you show me where to put "CHF,1hour"
Files:
fx_chart.png  101 kb
 
devakasri:
This is my Mt4 chart attached. can you show me where to put "CHF,1hour"


Exactly there is the green box.

By the way you can also simply drag and drop the open orders from the trading terminal onto the chart.

 
Thanks a Lot
 
Forex Trader:
here easy way you go: 
<ex4 file deleted>
 
fmtrader:
<ex4 file deleted>

Please attach the mq4 file as ex4 files will be removed.

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